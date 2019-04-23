Midlothian Crimebeat April 15-21

Here is your latest weekly round-up of crime across the Midlothian area, as reported by Police Scotland.

Penicuik:

On April 19 a female was issued with a RPW in the Queensway area of Penicuik after being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Loanhead:

Between 11.30am and 2.45pm on April 17 an address at Springfield Place, Roslin was broken into, where property including jewellery was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident.

Between April 13 and 19, a shed was broken in Park Avenue, Loanhead where a matte black Cube E bike with battery pack attached was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Bonnyrigg:

Officers in Bonnyrigg responded to Bonnyrigg Road on the evening of April 16 after receiving a number of calls from the public relating to an individual looking in vehicles within the area. A 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested and was also charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after quantities of heroin and cocaine were recovered. He was held in custody and made a first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the following day.

At around 7pm on April 16 a male and a female were disturbed whilst attempting to steal property from a garden in Pryde Terrace, Bonnyrigg. The male is described as white, wearing a grey hooded top and work trousers. The female is described as white, slim build wearing a navy top.

On April 19, officers attended a report of shoplifting from premises in Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg. A 39 year old male was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is scheduled to appear at court at a later date.

Four males were arrested and charged following a disturbance at Burnbrae Road, Bonnyrigg on the evening of April 20. The males were held in custody to appear at court on April 23.

Dalkeith:

On April 15, officers attended the report of a shoplifting in the area of the High street, Dalkeith. A 32 year old male was identified as responsible for the offence and a number of other offences. He was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for theft by shoplifting and offences under the forgery and counterfeit currency act.

On April 18, officers attended reports of a male acting aggressively in the area of London road, Dalkeith. A 46 year old male was arrested and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On April 18, officers on patrol in the area of Whitehill road, Dalkeith recovered a small amount of cannabis in the possession of a 22 year old male. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On April 20, officers on patrol observed a bicycle being ridden dangerously on the roadway of Newmills road, Dalkeith. The 19 year old male rider was spoken to and became aggressive. He was arrested and charged with dangerous cycling, breach of the peace and resisting arrest. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On April 21, officers on patrol observed a male acting suspiciously in the area of Newbattle road, Dalkeith. The officers thereafter recovered a knife in his possession. A 43 year old male has been arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Gorebridge:

On April 18, officers attended the report of a disturbance in the area of Braeside Road North, Gorebridge. An 18 year old male was arrested and held in Police custody to appear at court on April 20 for disorder offences and a breach of bail curfew.

On April 18, officers attended the reports of a disturbance in the area of Newbyres Avenue, Gorebridge. A 39 year old male was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, police assault and numerous road traffic offences. He was held in police custody to appear at court on April 20.

On April 21, an 18 year old male was stopped by officers on Braeside Road North, Gorebridge and found to be in breach of a bail curfew. He was arrested and appeared at court from police custody on April 23.

Newtongrange & Mayfield:

On April 16, officers on patrol in the area of Steele Avenue, Mayfield, recovered a small amount of cannabis in possession of a 19 year old male. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On April 16, officers traced a 43 year old male, subject of an outstanding apprehension warrant, in the Willow Road area of Mayfield. He was held in police custody to appear at court on April 17.

On April 20, officers attended the reports of an assault in the area of Suttieslea Terrace, Newtongrange. A 19 year old male was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for assault, possession of a weapon and fraud.