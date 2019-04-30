Midlothian crimebeat April 23-29

Here is your weekly round-up of crime for Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.

Dalkeith:

On April 23, police received a report of a number of drain covers for maintenance areas between Jean Armour drive and Woodburn Terrace, Dalkeith had been stolen. A green coloured Ford Transit van was seen in the area around the time. Police enquiries are continuing.

On April 23, officers on patrol in the area of A7, near Melville, Dalkeith stopped a vehicle found to have no valid policy of insurance. The vehicle was seized by police. A 33 year old female and 59 year old male have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On April 23, police were called to a disturbance in the area of Hawthorn crescent, Mayfield. A 64 year old male and 51 year old female were arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal. They were held in police custody to appear at court the next day.

On April 25, police attended reports of a male breaching court bail conditions on South Street, Dalkeith. A 62 year old male was later arrested and held in police custody to appear at court the next day.

On April 28, officers on patrol in the area of the Wisp, Danderhall observed an off road motorbike being ridden on the roadway. It was stopped and found to be unregistered and had no policy of insurance. The vehicle was seized by police and a 21 year old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Gorebridge:

On April 27, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Hunterfield road, Gorebridge. A 19 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for threatening and abusive behaviour.

On April 28, officers on patrol recovered a small amount of cannabis in the possession of a 26 year old male. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

Newtongrange & Mayfield:

On April 25, police received a report of an attempted break in to a premises in Lingerwood walk, Newtongrange. Unknown persons had attempted to force entry to the property using a sharp instrument or similar. Police enquiries are continuing.

On April 26, officers on patrol stopped a 16 year old male in possession of an open container of alcohol. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning and the alcohol seized.

On April 26, police attended reports of a male causing a disturbance in the area of Oak crescent, Mayfield. A 35 year old male was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal. He was held in police custody to appear at court on April 29.

Penicuik:

At around 1.20pm on April 27 a report was received of a male riding a black off-road bike with white number plate in Anne Street, Penicuik. The male rider was described as wearing a grey top and black jeans. Officers carried out a search of the area however failed to trace the male.

In the early hours of April 28 a 28 year old male was observed by officers on patrol driving a vehicle erratically between Straiton and Penicuik, the male was issued with an ASBO warning.

Loanhead:

On the afternoon of April 24 a theft shoplifting took place at business premises in Rosewell. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

Between 4.45pm on April 25 and 8am on April 26, the windows of a white Vauxhall Combo and white Ford Transit parked in Dryden Road, Loanhead were smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

At about 6.40pm on April 26 a theft shoplifting took place at Scotmid, Clerk Street, Loanhead. The person responsible is described as male in his 40s with white hair, wearing a black raincoat, blue jeans, red trainers and black cap.

A 34 year old female was charged in connection with a shoplifting that occurred at TK Maxx on April 27. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At around 3pm on April 28, a poly tunnel at Loanhead Community Learning Centre was damaged. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

Bonnyrigg:

On April 25, a driver was stopped by officers on patrol in Lasswade Road and found to have no insurance. A 36 year old female was charged in connection with the incident and the vehicle was seized.

In the early hours of the morning on April 27 officers attended a report of a fight taking place in Lothian Street, Bonnyrigg. A 19 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident.

On April 27 officers responded to a report of a road traffic collision in the Dundas Street area of Bonnyrigg. A 50 year old female was subsequently traced, cautioned, and charged with various road traffic offences, and will appear at Court at a later date.

On April 29 a report was received of a window at business premises located in High Street, Bonnyrigg having been damaged. Enquiries are ongoing.