Midlothian crimebeat April 29- May 1

Local police officers attended the following incidents recently:-

On April 29, officers responded reports of a disturbance in the area of Dalkeith High Street. A group of males were reported to have threatened and used abusive language towards another male. Enquiries are continuing.

Also on April 29, a group of males riding off-road motorcycles in the Danderhall area, did so in a dangerous and inconsiderate manner, threatening other road users. Enquiries are continuing.

On April 30, officers conducting enquiries in the area of James Lean Avenue, Dalkeith traced and arrested a 29-year-old male, subject of an outstanding apprehension warrant.

On April 30, officers on patrol in the area of A68 near Pathhead recovered cannabis in the possession of a 36-year-old male. The items were seized and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On May 1, officers traced a male in the area of Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange who was subject of an apprehension warrant for outstanding court fines. The full outstanding amount was paid.