Midlothian crimebeat August 12-18

Here is your weekly round-up of local crime, for August 12-18, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, August 13 officers attended in the area of Newbattle Road, Dalkeith in response to complaints from local residents regarding vehicles not complying with the road closure signage. Three parking tickets were issued to vehicles.

On Tuesday, August 13 officers attended in the area of Woodburn Road in Dalkeith in relation to a concern for a female. An 18-year-old female was traced. The female refused to desist when asked to do so and caused a disturbance. She was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. A further 16-year-old female was also arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. She was held in police custody to be released when sober and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, August 15 officers were contacted by ambulance personnel to attend in the area of James Lean Avenue, Dalkeith due to an aggressive male. A 45-year-old male was traced and was verbally aggressive. He was asked to desist which he refused to do so and was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, August 17 officers attended a licensed premises in the Dalkeith area in relation to an assault. Two 19-year-old males were traced. One male was charged with two assaults and the other male was charged with one assault. A report was submitted to the

Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE/ MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, August 13 officers attended at an address in Laurel Bank in Dalkeith in order to trace a female wanted on a petition warrant. Officers forced entry to the address and a 32-year-old female was traced within and arrested for her warrants. She was held in police custody to attend at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Wednesday, August 14 officers attended at an address in the area of First Street, Newtongrange in relation to an enquiry into a hit and run. A 38-year-old male was arrested and charged with wasting police time. He was released from police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 11.

On Thursday, August 15 officers attended in Main Street, Newtongrange in relation to a male reportedly breaching bail conditions. A 50-year-old male was traced and found in breach of bail conditions. He was arrested and charged and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, August 16 officers attended in the area of St Andrews Way in Gorebridge in relation to a car being alight. A 24-year-old male was traced and charged with wilful fire-raising and kept in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, August 13 officers were on patrol in the area of Polton Terrace, Bonnyrigg when they were made aware of a male acting suspiciously. An 18-year-old male was traced who began shouting and swearing. He refused to desist when asked to do so and was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with a hate element. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Wednesday, August 14 officers attended in Bonnyrigg High Street and viewed a vehicle to be in a non-roadworthy condition. Two males aged 49 and 54 years of age were subsequently charged in relation to the incident and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was issued with an immediate prohibition order, preventing it from being driven.

On Sunday, August 18 officers attended in the area of Burnbrae Terrace, Bonnyrigg following reports of a motorcycle being driven by two persons without helmets. Two males aged 16 year and 17 years of age were charged with various road traffic offences in relation to the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The motorbike was seized by officers.

LOANHEAD:

On Tuesday, August 13 officers attended at Asda in Loanhead in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 41-year-old male was traced and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, August 15 officers attended reports of a dispute in the area of Hunter Terrace, Loanhead. Two males aged 25 and 57 years of age were traced and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for threatening and abusive behaviour.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, August 12 officers were on patrol in the Cuiken Terrace area of Penicuik when they observed a vehicle parked and in contravention of a temporary traffic restriction. No owner could be traced and the vehicle was uplifted by officers.

On Friday, August 16 officers searched a property under warrant in the area of John Street, Penicuik. Drugs were found within and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to four males and a female.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Tuesday, August 13 officers attended in the area of Roslin Glen, Roslin in relation to a vehicle having collided with a pole. The 21-year-old male driver was traced and charged with careless driving. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.