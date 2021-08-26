Midlothian Crimebeat August 16-22

Stock photo.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, August 18, on Edmonstone Road, a 63 year old man was approached by another man and pushed to the ground. The man sustained minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, August 20, at a licensed premises in the Dalkeith area, a 24 year old man was assaulted. Enquiries are ongoing to establish further details.

On Friday, August 20, at around 8pm, police were called in response to youths vandalising a store on Jarnac Court. Police attended and noted a window to be smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, August 21, police observed a vehicle to be on the A772 Gilmerton Road without valid insurance. The driver was charged with driving without insurance, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

Between 10.30pm, Wednesday, August 18, and 9am, Thursday, August 19, a quad bike was stolen from an address on Station Road. Further enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, August 17, police observed a motor vehicle swerving between carriageways on the A7 near Gorebridge. The 26 year old female driver was stopped by police and charged with dangerous driving. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, August 16, police observed a man heavily under the influence on Polton Street. He was searched under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The 38 year old man was then conveyed to custody and later found to be subject of outstanding apprehension warrants.

On Friday, August 20, whilst on patrol on Polton Street, police observed the driver of a vehicle to be using his hand held mobile device whilst driving. The 62 year old man was charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

Sometime between 7pm and 11pm on Wednesday, August 18, a motorbike was stolen from an address on Lawrie Terrace. Enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, August 17, staff at a Penicuik store reported a vehicle attending and leaving unwanted items in the car park. Police attended and traced the registered keeper of the vehicle. A 73 year old woman was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, August 17, officers attended an address in Edinburgh Road where they noted a 37 year old man to have a suspected controlled drug in his possession. The drug was seized and an enquiry is ongoing.

On Sunday, August 22, police were called to a report of three separate incidents of shoplifting at shop premises in Penicuik. A 30 year old man was arrested, and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: