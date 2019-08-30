Midlothian Crimebeat August 19-25

Here is your weekly round-up of crime, for August 19-25, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, August 19 officers were on patrol around Tesco, Hardengreen when they observed a motorcycle that they believed had previously made off from officers. An 18-year-old male was traced shortly after with the motorcycle. He was charged in connection with not having insurance and a licence as well as crimes pertaining to the previous incident. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The motorcycle was also seized by officers.

On Tuesday, August 20 officers on patrol in the High Street area of Dalkeith stopped a vehicle which had no insurance. A 22-year-old female was found to be driving and issued a fixed penalty ticket. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Tuesday, August 20 officers attended at Morrisons in Dalkeith in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 26-year-old male was traced, arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, August 20 officers attended in the area of Newbattle Gardens, Dalkeith in relation to an intoxicated male wandering in the gardens. A 45-year-old male was traced and subsequently charged in connection with breaching a bail curfew and being in possession of an offensive weapon. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, August 25 officers attended in the area of the A7 south of Sheriffhall roundabout, Dalkeith after reports of a male walking on the road. A 50-year-old male was traced. Heavily intoxicated, he was issued with a fixed penalty ticket and returned to his home address.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, August 22 a 25-year-old male was arrested and charged in the Buckie Road area of Mayfield in connection with breaching domestic bail conditions.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, August 21 officers attended an address in Gorebridge in relation to a report that a male had breached bail conditions. A 30-year-old male was later traced, arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

DANDERHALL:

On Tuesday, August 20 officers attended at an address in Newton Village, Danderhall in relation to a disturbance. A 27-year-old male was traced and charged in connection with a domestic assault and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, August 20 officers attended in the area of The Square in Danderhall in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle. A 32-year-old male was traced and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh

Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, August 20 officers were on patrol in the Dobbies Road area of Bonnyrigg when they observed a car being driven by a male who was known to have a revoked licence. The vehicle was stopped and the 19-year-old male driver charged in connection with driving without a licence and insurance. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Wednesday, August 21 officers attended at Tesco Express in Bonnyrigg in relation to a disturbance. A 47-year-old male was traced and found to be in possession of cocaine. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, August 19 officers were on patrol in the Straiton Road area of Loanhead when they observed a vehicle driving at speed. Officers activated blue light and sirens to stop the vehicle however it failed to stop and was lost. The vehicle was later traced and seized by officers.

On Tuesday, August 20 officers attended at Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead in relation to a theft shoplifting and the male making threats to staff. A 17-year-old male who was also found to be in breach of a bail curfew was later traced and charged in connection with the incident. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Thursday, August 22 officers attended at Tesco in Penicuik in relation to a male trying to gain entry to the premises. A 42-year-old male was traced and arrested in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, August 22 officers attended at an address in the area of Eskvale Drive, Penicuik in relation to a disturbance. A 32-year-old male was traced and arrested in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, August 22 officers attended in the area of Bankhill in Penicuik in relation to a report of threatening and abusive behaviour. A 40-year-old male was charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, August 22 officers attended at Tesco in Penicuik in relation to a group of youths causing a disturbance. A 17-year-old male was traced and also found to be in breach of a bail curfew. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, August 22 officers attended at Tesco in Penicuik in relation to a youth call. On alighting their vehicle officers could smell a strong smell of cannabis. Three persons were approached and searched. A 19-year-old male was found to have cannabis resin in his possession. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, August 25 officers attended a licenced premises in High Street, Penicuik after reports of a male refusing to leave. A 23-year-old male was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.