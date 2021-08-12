Midlothian Crimebeat August 2-8
Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for August 2-8, as reported by Police Scotland.
DALKEITH:
On Friday, August 6, at Woodburn Court a 17 year old woman who was under the influence of alcohol acted in a threatening and abusive manner. When approached by officers she refused to desist. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Sunday, August 8, a 37 year old man acted in a threatening and abusive manner, smashed a window at the Forrester Public House Main Street, Pathhead and assaulted a member of staff. Officers attended and arrested the man. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Sunday, August 8, at Woodburn Road a 18 year old woman acted in a threatening and abusive manner, shouting and swearing at officers. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:
On Thursday, August 5, at Wester Suttieslea Loan, a motorbike was stolen from a shed. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
GOREBRIDGE:
On Tuesday, August 3, at Hillside Crescent South, A 40 year old man conducted himself in a threatening and abusive manner, kicking at the door of a house. Officers attended and traced the man nearby. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Tuesday, August 3, a motorbike was stolen whilst parked and secured outside an address at Rosebery Crescent. Enquiries are ongoing.
LOANHEAD:
On Tuesday, August 3, officers attended an alarm activation at Straiton Retail Park, where enquiries revealed a number of premises had been entered or attempted to be entered. Two men were subsequently traced, arrested and held to appear at court.