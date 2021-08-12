Midlothian Crimebeat August 2-8

John Devlin Stock shot of Police Scotland car.

DALKEITH:

On Friday, August 6, at Woodburn Court a 17 year old woman who was under the influence of alcohol acted in a threatening and abusive manner. When approached by officers she refused to desist. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, August 8, a 37 year old man acted in a threatening and abusive manner, smashed a window at the Forrester Public House Main Street, Pathhead and assaulted a member of staff. Officers attended and arrested the man. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, August 8, at Woodburn Road a 18 year old woman acted in a threatening and abusive manner, shouting and swearing at officers. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, August 5, at Wester Suttieslea Loan, a motorbike was stolen from a shed. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, August 3, at Hillside Crescent South, A 40 year old man conducted himself in a threatening and abusive manner, kicking at the door of a house. Officers attended and traced the man nearby. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, August 3, a motorbike was stolen whilst parked and secured outside an address at Rosebery Crescent. Enquiries are ongoing.

LOANHEAD: