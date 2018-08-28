Midlothian crimebeat August 21-28

Your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian recorded by police in the past week.

Penicuik

At 9pm on August 22, an 18-year-old male was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine in the Rullion Road area by MCAT funded officers. A report had been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Bonnyrigg

At 3.30pm on August 24 a man was stopped by officers whilst driving a motor vehicle on Polton Road, Lasswade. The vehicle was found to be without insurance and seized by Police. A 26-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences.

Loanhead

At 5pm on August 23 officers observed a driver using a handheld device whilst driving on Wadingburn Road, Loanhead. A 40-year-old man has been issued with a fixed penalty in connection with the offence.

Dalkeith

At about 7pm on August 23 officers stopped persons reported to be using off-road motor cycles in the Millerhill and Danderhall area. A 19-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences and an off-road motorcycle was seized by police.

At 7pm on August 24 a pedal bike was stolen from outside a retail premise. Officers later recovered the pedal cycle, which was returned to its owner. A 17-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 1am on August 26 a 17-year-old male was found in possession of cannabis. They were issued with a recorded police warning.