Midlothian Crimebeat August 23-29

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, August 25, on Croft Street, police attended a three vehicle collision, no serious injuries were caused. Checks of drivers led to a 55 year old woman being identified as driving outwith conditions of her license. Further enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, August 26, police attended Buccleuch Street due to an ongoing disturbance caused by a man. He had been reportedly kicking at the door of an occupant. Police arrived and there was no trace of the man. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, August 27, police were called by numerous people to the Sheriffhall Roundabout area in relation to an intoxicated man approaching cars and trying to get in some vehicles, causing alarm to the public. Police attended and arrested a 32 year old man after he was non-compliant with police and spat at officers. He was conveyed to custody and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

In the early hours of Monday, August 23, police were notified of two men stealing a motorbike from Ruskin Place. Police pursued the vehicle and soon found it abandoned. The vehicle was returned to the owner and further enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, August 26, police were made aware of damage to a window on Hogarth Avenue. This may have happened at some point between Friday, August 20 and Monday, August 23. Enquiries are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, August 23, three vehicles were stolen from a business premises in the Gorebridge area. Police attended immediately and searched the area. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday, August 29, police observed a vehicle driving on Hunterfield Road with inadequate headlights. When stopped it found the driver of the vehicle, an 18 year old man, was driving on a provisional licence unaccompanied and without a valid insurance policy. The man was reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the offences committed.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, August 24, police observed an intoxicated woman on Lothian Street. When asked if she required help the 21 year old woman became aggressive and abusive towards police and was subsequently arrested. During the incident police were assaulted, however no serious injuries were sustained. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, August 27, police received a report of a vandalism to a door at premises in Lothian Street. Further enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

On Wednesday, August 25, police were called to attend an address on Eastfield Drive in response to a theft and assault. Two men aged 36 and 49 were arrested in connection with the incident.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Monday, August 23, a 38 year old woman was arrested and a 28 year old woman was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice following a number of disturbances reported in the Louisa Square area.

BILSTON: