Midlothian crimebeat August 26 - September 2

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian for August 26 - September 2, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, August 26 officers on patrol in the Newbattle Abbey Crescent area of Dalkeith stopped a vehicle without an MOT. A 55 year old male was traced within and found to have two outstanding means warrants. The warrants were paid and the male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with having no MOT.

On Tuesday, August 27 officers on patrol in the High Street area of Dalkeith, saw a vehicle make off at speed after observing the marked police car. The car was stopped and a 46-year-old female was found to be driving without insurance. The female was also found to have a live warrant. She was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Thursday, August 29 officers were on patrol in the High Street area of Dalkeith when they noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from a man. A 53-year-old male was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, September 2 officers attended a road traffic collision near to Millerhill, Old Craighall, Dalkeith involving two vehicles. A male driver was subsequently cautioned and charged in connection with careless driving. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, August 27 officers were on patrol in the Eskbank Road area of Bonnyrigg when they observed a vehicle being driven by a woman who was subsequently found to be disqualified. The 20-year-old was traced and arrested and charged in connection with driving whilst disqualified. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, August 29, officers on patrol on the Bonnyrigg Distributor Road noticed a vehicle to be driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped and an 18-year-old male was found to be driving. Due to the smell of cannabis, the male and vehicle were searched. Cannabis was found and the male was charged in connection with the incident and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, August 29 officers attended at Leyden Park, Bonnyrigg in relation to a theft from a building site. A 15-year-old female was subsequently traced and charged with theft. A report has been submitted to the youth justice officer.

On Monday, September 2 officers observed a woman driving her motor vehicle near to Dobbies Road, Bonnyrigg with no valid policy of motor insurance held in respect of the vehicle. The woman was thereafter cautioned and charged in connection with the incident and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, September 2, officers were carrying out proactive road checks in the Pentland Park area of Loanhead. Ten vehicles were stopped and advice was given to a number of those regarding minor faults. One driver was issued with a conditional offer in respect of driving without a valid certificate of MOT.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, August 26 officers were on patrol in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik when they observed a man driving whilst using a mobile telephone. The vehicle was stopped and a 41-year-old male was charged and issued a conditional offer in connection with using a handheld mobile device whilst driving.

On Tuesday, August 27 officers in the Gowkley Moss area of Penicuik observed a car being driven with only one L plate and no passenger. The vehicle was stopped, a 56-year-old female was found to be driving and subsequently charged with various road traffic offences. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle has also been seized by officers.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Monday, September 2 officers were called to the report of a disturbance in the area of Prestonhall Crescent, Rosewell. A male was arrested for acting in a threatening and abusive manner and subsequently held as a custody to appear at court the following day.