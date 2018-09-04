Midlothian crimebeat August 28 - September 4

Here is our weekly round-up of crimes in Midlothian reported by local police.

Penicuik

On the morning of August 28 a five car vehicle crash occurred on Hopelands Road, Penicuik resulting in the road being closed for a period of time. No persons were seriously injured and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences.

At about 4pm on August 30 MCAT funded officers executed a warrant at an address in Penicuik under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. A 39-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Loanhead

On August 31 officers traced a male in the Loanhead area responsible for an incident that occurred on the A701. A male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for vandalism, threatening and abusive behaviour and a careless and reckless driving offence.

During the early hours of September 1 a 41-year-old female was traced in the Loanhead area driving whilst under the influence. She was released when sober and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the relevant road traffic offence.

Dalkeith

At about 11pm on August 28 a hit and run vehicle accident occurred in the Dalkeith area, no injuries were sustained. Police have traced the vehicle they believe to have been responsible and enquiries are ongoing.

On September 3 MCAT funded officers traced and arrested a recidivist male offender on an outstanding Edinburgh Sheriff Court Straight apprehension warrant.