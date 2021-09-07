Midlothian Crimebeat August 30 - September 5

Stock picture Michael Gillen.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, August 31, police were called to an address on Salters Road due to an ongoing disturbance. It was found a man had been assaulted, no serious injuries were sustained. A 27 year old man was traced and arrested. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours, police observed an intoxicated man brandishing an object on Lothian Road in an aggressive manner. A 26 year old man was charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Saturday, September 4, in the early hours, a vehicle was seen loitering at a building site on Morris Road. Police attended and noted entry had been gained to the site and fuel stolen. Further enquiries ongoing.

On Saturday, September 4, police were called to an address in Old School Crescent in response to a disturbance. A man was charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, September 5, an intoxicated man was observed by police in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in Gorebridge with the engine running. The 30 year old man was arrested and will appear at court at a later date.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, September 2, police were made aware of damage to the play park at Saw Mill Court, where the surface of the play park had been damaged. It is believed this may have happened between August 23 and 30. Enquiries are ongoing.

Between 6pm on Friday, September 3 and 9am on Saturday, September 4, a blue Fiat Punto vehicle was stolen from outside an address on Chesters Grove. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday, September 5, a vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Durham Place. No injuries were sustained. Police attended and the driver failed the roadside breath test. A 57 year old woman was charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, September 1, police were called to a store at Straiton Retail Park in response to a shoplifting. A 34 year old man had left the store with unpaid goods. The man was charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, September 3, police were alerted to on ongoing housebreaking at a business premises on Dryden Road. On arrival it was evident items had been stolen and entry had been gained to the premises. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, September 4, police were made aware of a theft at an address on Edgefield Gardens. Enquiries are ongoing.

BILSTON: