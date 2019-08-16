Midlothian crimebeat August 7-11

Here is your weekly round-up of crime for the Midlothian area, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, August 7, officers on Patrol in the area of Hardengreen, Dalkeith stopped a vehicle and recovered a small amount of cannabis from a 38-year-old female. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, August 9, officers on patrol in the area of A68, near Dalkeith stopped a vehicle and recovered a small quantity of cocaine from an 18-year-old male. A report has been submitted to the procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, August 11, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Woodburn Court, Dalkeith. A 14 year old male was traced and charged with vandalism, threatening and abusive behaviour and assault. A report has been submitted to the youth justice officer.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, August 8, officers on patrol in the area of Easthouses road, Mayfield stopped a vehicle and found the 31-year-old male driver to be driving without a licence or valid insurance. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by Police.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, August 11, officers on patrol in the area of the A7 near Gorebridge attended reports of a road traffic collision. A 48-year-old female driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and released from Police custody to attend at a later date.

On Sunday, August 11, officers on patrol in the area of Povert Road, Gorebridge stopped a vehicle and recovered a small amount of cannabis from a 22-year-old female and 23-year-old male respectively. The female has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. The male was arrested for breach court set bail conditions and was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, August 8, officers were on patrol in Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg where they stopped a male who matched the description of a missing person. It was not the missing person, however, the 13-year-old male was conveyed home and found to be in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On Saturday, August 10, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Auld Coal Bank in Bonnyrigg. A 23-year-old male who had left a vehicle was traced and subsequently arrested after failing the roadside breath test. The male was charged in connection with the incident and released from police custody to attend at court at a later date.

On Saturday, August 10 officers on patrol in the Park Crescent area of Bonnyrigg observed three males acting suspiciously, on approaching the males they noted a smell of cannabis. A 15-year-old male was searched and found in possession of cannabis. He was charged in the presence of a parent and a report was submitted to the youth justice officer.

On Sunday, August 11, a 31-year-old male traced in the Dundas Street area of Bonnyrigg was charged in connection with Road Traffic offences including driving whilst under the influence. He is scheduled to appear at court at a later date.

On Sunday, August 11, officers attended an address in the area of Sherwood Park in Bonnyrigg following reports of a disturbance. A 45-year-old male was traced, arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

LOANHEAD:

On Sunday, August 11, officers were on patrol in the Lasswade Road area of Loanhead when they observed a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner with a deflated tyre. The driver of the vehicle, who initially failed to stop for police was found to be driving without insurance, he was also found to be in possession of heroin and valium. The 45-year-old male was charged in connection with the incident and is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

PENICUIK:

On Thursday, August 8, officers attended in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik in relation to a report of an intoxicated female. Officers traced a 36-year-old female who was intoxicated and found to be in possession of what is believed to be controlled drugs.

On Thursday, August 8, officers were called to an address in the Belwood Crescent area of Penicuik in relation to a disturbance. A 44-year-old male was arrested and later charged in connection with the incident. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, August 8, officers noted details in relation to a domestic incident that had occurred in the area of Tescos in Penicuik. A 28 year old male was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was released from police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, August 11, officers attended in the area of the A702 following reports of a male driving erratically. A 34 year old male was traced and failed the roadside breath test. After completing the station procedure he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and he was released from police custody to appear at court at a later date.