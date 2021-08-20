Midlothian Crimebeat August 9-15

Stock shot of Police Scotland car. By John Devlin.

MAYFIELD:

On August 15, on Beechgrove Road, police were called to a small disturbance between two neighbours. A 61 year old man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On August 9, a woman was travelling on a local bus when a 31-year-old intoxicated man got on the bus and approached her. He became enraged and started to verbally abuse her. He then assaulted the woman and she contacted police. The man was traced in the Newtongrange area, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On August 13, a Vauxhall Astra crashed on Barleyknowe Road, there were no serious injuries.The 36-year-old male driver failed a drugs wipe, was taken into custody, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On August 13, police were called regarding excessive noise coming from a house on Paradykes Avenue. Police attended and advised the occupant of the complaint. In the garden area police observed five cannabis plants growing inside an outhouse. These plants were seized. The occupant, a 55 year old man, was charged with production of a controlled drug.

PENICUIK:

On August 11, at John Street a car was vandalised by slashing of the tyres. Enquiries are ongoing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

BONNYRIGG:

In the early hours of Augsut 9, a white ford transit van on Auld Coal Avenue was broken into.

Gardening tools were stolen from within. Enquiries are ongoing.