Midlothian Crimebeat August 9-15
Here is your latest weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, outwith Dalkeith, as reported by Police Scotland.
MAYFIELD:
On August 15, on Beechgrove Road, police were called to a small disturbance between two neighbours. A 61 year old man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.
GOREBRIDGE:
On August 9, a woman was travelling on a local bus when a 31-year-old intoxicated man got on the bus and approached her. He became enraged and started to verbally abuse her. He then assaulted the woman and she contacted police. The man was traced in the Newtongrange area, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On August 13, a Vauxhall Astra crashed on Barleyknowe Road, there were no serious injuries.The 36-year-old male driver failed a drugs wipe, was taken into custody, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
LOANHEAD:
On August 13, police were called regarding excessive noise coming from a house on Paradykes Avenue. Police attended and advised the occupant of the complaint. In the garden area police observed five cannabis plants growing inside an outhouse. These plants were seized. The occupant, a 55 year old man, was charged with production of a controlled drug.
PENICUIK:
On August 11, at John Street a car was vandalised by slashing of the tyres. Enquiries are ongoing.
BONNYRIGG:
In the early hours of Augsut 9, a white ford transit van on Auld Coal Avenue was broken into.
Gardening tools were stolen from within. Enquiries are ongoing.
On August 12, a 32-year-old man attended Bonnyrigg Police Station in an intoxicated state. Upon entering the station in order to establish his circumstances he became volatile, shouting at officers and was non-compliant. The man was conveyed to custody and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.