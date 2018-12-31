Midlothian Crimebeat: Car travelling on the wrong side of the road

On December 23 officers on patrol in Danderhall observed a car travelling on the wrong side of the road. The male driver abandoned the vehicle and made off but was arrested nearby. A quantity of drugs was recovered from the vehicle. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile, on December 21, police attended reports of a disturbance at a house in the Danderhall area. A young male was traced within the property and arrested. He was charged with causing damage to property and possession of drugs. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

And, on December 17, officers attended a report of a man being assaulted within the Tesco store in Penicuik. Police enquiries are continuing into the incident.