Midlothian crimebeat December 23-29

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for December 23-29, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Thursday, December 26, officers on mobile patrol on Millerhill Road, Danderhall, observed a male driving whilst using a mobile phone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was also found not to have a driving licence or insurance. A 17 year old man was charged in connection with the incident and the vehicle was seized. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, December 26, officers were asked to attend in Clarinda Gardens, Dalkeith, in relation to a woman breaching bail conditions. Officers attended and a 37 year old woman was traced and arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 29, officers on mobile patrol on Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith, carried out a routine vehicle stop. On approaching the vehicle, officers detected the smell of cannabis coming from within. All three occupants were searched as well as the vehicle. Two 18 year old men were found in possession of cannabis and issued a Recorded Police Warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, December 23, officers were requested to attend Birkenside, Gorebridge, regarding a suspicious man trying to gain access to parked vehicles and sheds. Officers attended and traced a 36 year old man who was subsequently arrested and charged. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, December 26, officers were requested to attend Polton Street, Bonnyrigg, in relation to a disturbance. Whilst assisting, a 28 year old man became aggressive towards officers and was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for behaving in an abusive and threatening manner.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, December 26, officers were asked to attend Kennington Avenue, Loanhead, in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Officers attended, where a 49 year old man was traced and arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Wednesday, December 25, officers on patrol observed men fighting in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik. A 20 year old man failed to desist and was issued with a recorded Police Warning for behaving in an abusive and threatening manner.

On Friday, December 27, officers attended Ladywood Court, Penicuik, in relation to a theft and assault. Officers were apprised of the details before tracing a 34 year old woman. The woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.