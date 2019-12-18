Midlothian crimebeat December 9-15

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for December 9-15, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, December 9, officers were on foot patrol in St Andrew Street, Dalkeith when they were aware of a smell of cannabis coming from a male passing by them. The 27-year-old man was searched for drugs and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis which was seized by officers. A report has been submitted.

On Tuesday, December 10, officers were asked to attend a public house in High Street, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 37-year-old man was traced in the centre of Dalkeith and arrested. He was thereafter charged with three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, assault, vandalism and a charge of culpable and reckless conduct. He was released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

On Sunday, December 15, officers were requested to attend South Street, Dalkeith in relation to a male causing a disturbance in the bookmakers. Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was traced and issued with a Police warning.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, December 9, officers were on mobile patrol in David Scott Avenue, Mayfield when they viewed a vehicle to be driving at speed and with no lights on. The vehicle was stopped and a 45-year-old male was found to be driving. He was issued a fixed penalty ticket for careless driving.

On Sunday, December 15, officers were requested to attend Scotmid, Mayfield in relation to a man who stole alcohol. The man has been identified and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for Theft Shoplifting.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Thursday, December 12, officers were on patrol on the A7, Gorebridge when they viewed a vehicle swerving. The vehicle was signalled to stop and it failed to do so. The vehicle was pursued before being stopped and the 46-year-old male driver was found to be wanted on a warrant. He was arrested and thereafter charged with driving whilst disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop, attempt to pervert the course of justice and possession of a drug. The 19-year-old passenger was arrested and charged with allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle. Both men were held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, December 9, officers were on mobile patrol in Cockpen Road, Bonnyrigg when they came across a vehicle that had appeared to have crashed. A 19-year-old male who was found to be driving failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident. He was released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Tuesday, December 10, officers were on mobile patrol in Gilmerton Road, Bonnyrigg when they observed a vehicle driving slowly and hesitantly. The vehicle was stopped and a 21-year-old man was found to be driving where there was a strong smell of cannabis emanating from within. A search was conducted and cannabis found within the vehicle was seized. The man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

On Wednesday, December 11, officers were asked to attend at Polton Street, Bonnyrigg in relation to an assault. A 44-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 15, officers were requested to attend shop premises in Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg regarding a man having threatened staff after presenting fake ID. A 17-year-old male was charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, December 12, officers attended at TK Maxx, Straiton Retail Park in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were traced nearby and the items recovered. Both men were charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Friday, December 13, officers were requested to attend Kennington Avenue, Loanhead in relation to a man suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs. Officers traced the vehicle and a 30-year-old man was found to be driving. The man, who was also found to be in breach of bail, failed the impairment test and was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, December 14, officers were asked to attend in Polton Road West, Lasswade in relation to a disturbance. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Saturday, December 14, officers were asked to attend in Carlops Road, Penicuik in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended and a 32-year-old man was traced and arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 15, officers received a report of a vehicle driving in an anti-social manner in the Pentland Road area of Penicuik. Enquiries carried out resulted in a 19-year-old woman being issued with a vehicle antisocial behaviour order.