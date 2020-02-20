Midlothian crimebeat February 10-16

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for February 10-16, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, February 11, officers were asked to attend at Woodburn Loan, Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended and noted details for two assaults one of which occurred in Edinburgh. A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested, charged with two assaults and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, February 13, officers were on mobile patrol in Eskdaill Court, Dalkeith when they had cause to stop a 20-year-old woman who was acting suspiciously. A strong smell of cannabis was detected coming from her and she was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs 1971. She was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was issued a Recorded Police Warning.

On Saturday, February 15, officers were asked to attend in Newmills Road, Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended and traced a 19-year-old man who was subject to a bail curfew. He was arrested and charged with assault and breaching his bail curfew. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, February 16, officers attended at Lidl, Dalkeith in relation to a theft by shoplifting. Officers attended and charged a 51-year-old man and issued him with a recorded Police Warning.

On Sunday, February 16, officers were asked to attend at Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith in relation to an assault. Officers attended and traced the injured party. A 21-year-old woman was later charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to an assault.

On Sunday February 16, a 47-year-old man attended at Dalkeith Police Station in relation to a warrant. This man was subject to a bail curfew and was arrested and charged in relation to that. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in relation to the breach of curfew and in relation to the warrant.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, February 12, officers attended at Lime Grove, Mayfield to conduct a warrant enquiry. The occupiers failed to engage with officers and refused to answer the door. The door was forced and a 35-year-old man was found within and arrested on his outstanding warrants. A 33-year-old woman was charged with obstruction. The man was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal regarding the woman.

On Thursday, February 13, officers were asked to attend Easthouses Road, Mayfield in relation to a woman causing a disturbance. Officers attended and traced a 20-year-old who was shouting and swearing and refusing to desist when requested to do so. She was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour and became aggressive with officers and had to be restrained. The woman thereafter began kicking out at officers. She was deemed too unruly to charge with threatening and abusive behaviour and police assault. She was left with family and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, February 10, officers were on mobile patrol on Barleyknowe Road, Gorebridge when they stopped a vehicle for not having an MOT certificate. A 33-year-old man was found to be driving. He was offered a fixed penalty ticket and refused. He was charged with not having a valid MOT certificate and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, February 13, officers were asked to attend in Lady Emily Way, Gorebridge in relation to an ongoing housebreaking. Officers attended and traced two 15-year-old males and a 16-year-old male within the property. All three were charged with housebreaking with the intention to steal. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, February 10 officers on mobile patrol on Polton Road, Lasswade stopped a vehicle, which had a defective brake light. The driver was found to be driving without insurance and with an expired provisional driving licence. The 48-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Wednesday, February 12, officers stopped a vehicle whilst on mobile patrol on High Street, Bonnyrigg. A 31-year-old man was found to be driving without insurance and a licence and was charged in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old woman was also charged in connection with causing and permitting someone to drive with no insurance. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, February 10, officer attended Kennington Avenue, Loanhead in relation to a neighbour complaint. Officers traced a 19-year-old man who was obstructive and abusive with officers and failed to desist. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.