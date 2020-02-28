Midlothian Crimebeat February 17-23

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for February 17-23, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, February 18, officers attended a vehicle accident on the A7 near to Danderhall. A 39-year-old male driver provided a positive breath test and was arrested and taken to Dalkeith Police Station. The man failed the station procedure and was charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and released to attend at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Wednesday, February 19, officers were on patrol in Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith when they carried out a vehicle check. The check returned that the vehicle had no insurance. A 36-year-old woamn was found to be driving and charged with driving with no policy of insurance. The vehicle was not seized as the woman managed to get insurance for the vehicle before the officers left.

On Thursday, February 20, officers attended in Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith in relation to a man causing a disturbance. A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, February 22, officers were called to an address in Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 29-year-old man was traced and arrested for an assault. As the man was removed from the address he continued to be extremely hostile, resisted arrest and began to kick, spit and try to bite officers before making threats to harm the officers. The man was charged with assault, threatening and abusive behaviour and police assaults. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, February 19, officers were on patrol in Suttieslea Road, Newtongrange when they carried out a vehicle check. The check returned that the vehicle had no insurance. The vehicle was stopped and a 35-year-old male driver was charged for driving with no insurance and issued with an endorsable fixed penalty ticket. The vehicle was also seized by police.

On Sunday, February 23, officers attended Keir Hardie Drive, Mayfield in relation to a disturbance. A 26-year-old man was traced and arrested for an assault. The man also tried to kick out and bite officers. He was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, assault and two police assaults. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, February 19, officers attended in Burnside Road, Gorebridge in relation to a report of a breach of bail. A 33-year-old man was traced in relation to this. After completing further enquiry the man was charged with breaching a bail curfew and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, February 23, officers attended Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge in relation to a man having called 999. Officers attended the address on numerous occasions due to the phone calls received and the man had been warned bout misusing the 999 system. He made a further call and was arrested and charged with misusing the 999 system. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Sunday, February 23, officers attended Petendreia Court, Bonnyrigg in relation to a disturbance. A 29 year old man was traced and arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, February 17, officers attended Costco, Loanhead in relation to a disturbance. An 18-year-old man and a 68-year-old man were subsequently traced and issued with Recorded Police Warnings in connection with the incident.

PENICUIK:

On Thursday, February 20, officers attended premises in Edinburgh Road, Penicuik in relation to a man causing a disturbance. A 23-year-old man was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

On Friday, February 21, officers attended Edinburgh Road, Penicuik in relation to a man walking on the roadway. A 40 year old man was traced by police. He refused to desist, ignored warnings and continued to walk on the roadway causing issues to road users. The man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident.