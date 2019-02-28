Midlothian Crimebeat February 19-25

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH

On February 19, officers attended the report of an ongoing disturbance at Whitehill Drive, Dalkeith. Two males were arrested, and charged in relation to threatening and abusive behaviour, and assault. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 19, officers on patrol in the area of Bogwood Road, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the female driver found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and the driver charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 21, officers attended the report of shoplifting within Tesco Hardengreen. On arrival, a 39-year-old woman was arrested, charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 21, officers on patrol in the area of Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and the driver charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 22, officers recovered a quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 30-year-old man on South Street, Dalkeith. The man was arrested, charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 23, officers attended the report of shoplifting within Tesco Hardengreen. On arrival, a 47-year-old male was arrested, charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE

On February 19, officers recovered a quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old woman at Engine Road, Gorebridge. Both were charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 21, officers attended the report of an ongoing disturbance at Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge. On attendance, a 64-year-old man was arrested, and charged in relation to an assault, and driving without MOT. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE/MAYFIELD

On February 20, MCAT officers on patrol in the area of Gardiner Place, Newtongrange located a 52-year-old man who was wanted on warrant. The male was arrested, and held to appear at court on February 21.

On February 25, MCAT officers on patrol in the area of Oak Place, Mayfield observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the 42-year-old driver charged with careless driving, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK

On February 20, officers attended the report of a road traffic collision at Nine Mile Burn, Penicuik. One male driver was charged in relation to careless driving, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD

On February 21, officers on patrol in the area of Straiton Mains, Loanhead, attended the report of a possible drink driver. The vehicle was stopped, and the 51-year-old male driver found to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested, charged, and held to appear at court on February 22.

On February 22, officers on patrol in the area of Castlelaw Crescent, Bilston, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the male driver charged in relation to careless driving, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG

On February 20, officers on patrol in the area of Lasswade Road, Bonnyrigg, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped and the 35-year-old male driver found to be without insurance. The driver was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.