Midlothian crimebeat February 26- March 4

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, for the period February 26 - March 4, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH

On February 27, officers on patrol in the area of Cousland Road, Dalkeith, attended the call of a disturbance at Dalkeith High School. On attendance, two 15-year-old females were apprehended, later charged, and reported to the Youth Justice Officer in relation to this incident.

On February 27, officers on patrol in the area of Newbattle Road, Dalkeith, recovered a small quantity of cannabis and other controlled drugs in the possession of a male. The male was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 27, funded MCAT officers on patrol in the area of St Andrews Street, Dalkeith, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of two males. Both males were charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 27, officers attended the report of an on-going disturbance at James Lean Avenue, Dalkeith, and apprehended an 18-year-old male, who was later charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to this incident.

On February 28, officers attended the report of a theft shoplifting within Morrison’s Dalkeith and apprehended a 36-year-old man. The man was arrested, charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 1, officers on patrol in the area of Roanshead Road, Dalkeith, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 16-year-old male. The male was charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 2, funded MCAT officers on patrol in Cousland recovered a quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 28-year-old man. He was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 3, funded MCAT officers on patrol in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, recovered a quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 20-year-old male. The male was charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 3, officers on patrol in the area of London Road, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped and the 33-year-old driver found to be disqualified and driving without insurance. The vehicle was seized, the male driver charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE

On March 2, officers attended a report of an ongoing disturbance at Gore Avenue, Gorebridge, where they apprehended a 35-year-old woman in relation to the incident. She was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE/MAYFIELD

On February 27, funded MCAT officers on patrol in Main Street, Newtongrange, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 46-year-old woman. She was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 1, officers attended the report of an assault within the Mayfield Scotmid store, and apprehended a 32-year-old man, who was then charged in relation to theft shoplifting and assault.

On March 1, officers apprehended a 17-year-old male and charged him following a disturbance at Willow Road, Mayfield. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK

On February 28, two 15-year-old males were apprehended and later charged after an ongoing disturbance within Penicuik High School. A report was submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On February 28, officers on patrol in the area of Edinburgh Road, Penicuik, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 24-year-old man - who was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD

On February 26, officers on patrol in Edgefield Gardens, Loanhead, traced a 24-year-old man in breach of his bail conditions. The man was arrested, charged and held to appear at court on February 27.

On February 28, funded MCAT officers on patrol in Edgefield Gardens, Loanhead, traced a 24-year-old man in breach of his bail conditions. The man was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 28, funded MCAT officers on patrol in Pentland Road, Loanhead, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of two males. The males were charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 4, officers on patrol in Costkea Way, Loanhead, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 27-year-old man. He was charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.