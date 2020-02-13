Midlothian crimebeat February 3-9

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for February 3-9, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, February 3, officers were on patrol on Cousland Road, Dalkeith when a routine check of a vehicle revealed it did not have insurance. The vehicle was stopped and a 44-year-old man was found to be driving. The man was found to be driving without a licence and was charged with having no licence and no insurance. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Wednesday, February 5, officers were called to Salters Road, Dalkeith in relation to the report of a theft. A 34-year-old man has been traced, arrested, cautioned and charged for theft, and released on Police Summons to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Wednesday, February 5, officers were called to Lidl, Dalkeith in relation to the report of a theft. A 34-year-old man has been traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

On Wednesday, February 5, officers were requested to attend Roanshead Road, Easthouses in relation to a woman acting suspiciously and stealing tools from a van. A 34-year-old woman has been identified as responsible and was arrested and cautioned and charged with Theft. She was held in Police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the following day.

On Thursday, February 6, officers were requested to attend Morrison’s, Dalkeith in relation to the report of a theft by shoplifting. A 50-year-old woman was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, February 3, officers attended Hunterfield Terrace, Gorebridge in relation to a number of calls made by a man. Officers attended and traced a 63-year-old man who was abusive and stated he did not require police. The man continued to make threats towards police officers and was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour and wasting police time. He was conveyed to the police station to be held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Whilst in custody the man punched a police officer and was also charged with police assault.

BONNYRIGG:

On Sunday 9th of February 2020 officers were called to attend an address in Bonnyrigg in relation to a report of a man having been assaulted. Officers attended where they traced a 58-year-old man, and following enquiry established there had been no assault. The man was subsequently charged in connection with wasting police time and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, February 3, officers attended Woodside Drive, Penicuik on an enquiry where they traced a 29-year-old man within an address in breach of bail conditions. The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.