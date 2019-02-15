Midlothian crimebeat February 6-10

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for the period February 6-10, as reported by Police Scotland.

LOANHEAD

On February 6 a vehicle was struck by another vehicle whilst parked within a driveway in the Loanhead area and sustained extensive damage. Enquiries led to the identification of the vehicle responsible and enquiries are ongoing to establish if any crimes have been committed.

On February 7 in Straiton Retail Park a strong smell of cannabis was found to be emanating from a vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were searched and a male admitted ownership of the cannabis, he has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for possession of a controlled drug.

DALKEITH

On February 6 a woman acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards staff within Barnardo’s Dalkeith store stole items from within. She was traced, the items recovered and she has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 6 a man was discovered in Dalkeith in breach of his bail conditions, he has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On February 7 in the Dalkeith area a male was discovered within his vehicle in possession of cannabis. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for possession of a controlled drug.

On February 7 police received the report of a vehicle driving in a careless and reckless manner in Mayfield. Enquiries were conducted and a woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for careless and reckless driving.

PENICUIK

On February 6 in the Penicuik area a group of youths were reportedly fighting. Officers attended and traced those involved, one young male was reported to the Youth Justice Officer for assault.

On February 7 in the Bilston area whilst on mobile patrol officers traced six young males smoking cannabis. They were all reported to the Procurator Fiscal for possession of a controlled drug. One male was also reported in respect of attempting to pervert the course of justice after failing to provide officers with his correct details.

BONNYRIGG

On February 6 in the Bonnyrigg area officers located a stolen motorbike. The owner has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

On February 6 Midlothian Community Action Team officers were on mobile patrol in the Rosewell area when they noted the smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle. The male and female occupants were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and found to be in possession of cannabis. The cannabis was seized and both were reported to the Procurator Fiscal for possession of a controlled drug.

On February 10 whilst on mobile patrol in the Bonnyrigg area officers observed significant damage to a football pitch. Enquiries were carried out and a male was traced in connection with the incident. The bike he was riding has been seized and he has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences.