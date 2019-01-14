Midlothian Crimebeat January 1-8

Here is your first weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian for the new year, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH

On January 1, officers on patrol in the area of Lauder Road, Dalkeith, observed a 37-year-old man acting in a threatening and abusive manner. The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 2, officers on patrol in Campview Crescent, Danderhall observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, the male driver was charged, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 3, officers on patrol in Edgehead Road, Pathhead, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and a 26-year-old man was charged with careless driving. Further charges were added for possession of an unlicensed firearm. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 4, funded MCAT officers on patrol in Bill Russell Grove, Dalkeith, traced a 27-year-old man, who was subject of two apprehension warrants. The man was arrested, and held for court on January 7.

On January 5, officers on patrol in the area of Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and found to be without a valid MOT or Tax. The female driver was charged, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 7, officers on patrol in the area of Newton Church Road, Danderhall, attended the report of a road traffic collision. One male driver was charged with having no insurance for his vehicle and careless driving. The vehicle was seized, and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

On January 7, officers on patrol in the area of High Street, Dalkeith, traced a 39-year-old woman in breach of her bail conditions. The woman was arrested, charged, and held to appear at court on January 8.

NEWTONGRANGE/MAYFIELD

On January 3, officers on patrol in Old School Crescent, Mayfield, attended the report of a 36-year-old male breaching his bail conditions. Following enquiries a report has been submitted to the procurator Fiscal.

On January 4, officers on patrol in the area of Larch Crescent, Mayfield, attended the report of an ongoing disturbance. Officers traced a 26-year-old man and 32 year old man, who were both arrested, and charged in relation to the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE

On January 3, funded MCAT officers on patrol in the area of Braeside Road North, Gorebridge, recovered a quantity of controlled drugs in possession of a 32-year-old man. The man was charged, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 4, funded MCAT officers recovered a quantity of Heroin in possession of a 27-year-old man at Braeside Road South, Gorebridge. The man was charged, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK

On January 4, officers on patrol in Penicuik High Street attended the report of a disturbance. A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged in relation to the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD

On January 3, officers on patrol in Straiton Mains, Loanhead, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the 25-year-old male driver found to be without a valid licence, or insurance. The man and the 49-year-old passenger were charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG

On January 4, officers on patrol in the area of Polton Street, Bonnyrigg, attended the report of a male breaching his bail conditions. A 32-year-old man was traced, arrested, and charged in relation to the incident. He was held to appear at court on January 7.

On January 5, funded MCAT officers searched a property under warrant, at Polton Court, Bonnyrigg. A substantial quantity of controlled drugs were found within. Police enquiries are continuing.