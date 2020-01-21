Midlothian crimebeat January 13-19

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for January 13-19, as reported by Police Scotland.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, January 15, Road Traffic officers were in the Wadingburn Lane area of Lasswade when they traced a woman driving without a valid policy of insurance. She has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, January 17, officers were requested to attend Durham Grove, Bonnyrigg in relation to a disturbance. A 34-year-old man was traced and cautioned and charged in connection with the incident. He was released when sober and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, January 19, funded Midlothian Community Action Team were on Dobbies Road, Bonnyrigg when they observed a vehicle being driven by a woman who is a disqualified driver. The vehicle was traced, stopped and the 21-year-old female driver charged in connection with driving whilst disqualified. She was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Wednesday, January 15, Roads Policing officers attended a road traffic collision on the A701, near Bilston. A 22-year-old woman was subsequently cautioned and charged in connection with road traffic offences and being found in possession of cannabis. She has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, January 13,officers were called to a car park in Dalkeith regarding a man removing a DVLA clamp from a vehicle. Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was traced and charged in relation to the offence.

On Tuesday, January 14, officers were on patrol and observed a man to be sleeping within his vehicle in Tesco, Hardengreen car park. The man was woken and a mouth swab test carried out in relation to being in control of a vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs. He tested positive for cocaine and the 31-year-old was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was seized and found to contain items relating to drug misuse.

On Wednesday, January 15, officers were on Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith when they identified a vehicle without a valid policy of insurance. The male driver was reported to the Procurator Fiscal and his vehicle seized. There was one woman within who was found to be in possession of cannabis, she has been issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Friday, January 16, officers were called to Suttieslea Park, Newtongrange regarding a 17-year-old male causing a disturbance. The male was traced, arrested and cautioned and charged in relation to vandalism, breaching bail conditions and acting in a threatening and abusive manner. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, January 18, the Midlothian Community Action Team were on Bogwood Road, Mayfield responding to a disturbance when they traced a 22-year-old man in breach of his bail curfew conditions. The man was subsequently arrested and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, January 14, officers, traced and cautioned and charged a 31-year-old man in relation to an attempted robbery committed on Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge on January 11. The man had attempted to steal a woman’s handbag as she boarded a bus. The man was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.