Midlothian crimebeat January 20-26

Here is your weekly round-up of crime for Midlothian, for January 20-26, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, January 20, officers were requested to attend Sainsbury’s, Dalkeith in relation to an incident of theft by shoplifting. Enquiries have led to a 15-year-old pupil from Dalkeith School Campus being reported to the Juvenile Liaison officer. This is an ongoing issue regarding pupils stealing from local shops and continues to be addressed by the School Link Liaison Officer.

On Tuesday, January 21, officers were called to multiple addresses in the Eskbank area regarding a suspicious man attending at doors offering the sale of cleaning products. A 17-year-old man was traced and cautioned and charged in relation to Theft and Pedlars Act and released on Police Summons to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Thursday, January 23, officers were on patrol in Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith when they noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously in a vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle the man was seen to swallow an item and was searched for drugs. The 42-year-old man was subsequently charged with obstruction and the 33-year-old woman passenger was charged with providing false details. The man was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the woman.

On Friday, January 24, officers were asked to attend a road traffic collision on the A7 between the Hardengreen and Melville Dykes Roundabout. A 25-year-old man was arrested for failing the roadside drugs wipe test and subsequently charged with dangerous driving. He was conveyed to hospital for treatment and released on an undertaking to attend Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, January 22, officers were called to a road traffic collision on Lady Road Place, Newtongrange. The driver of one of the vehicles involved has been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for Careless and Reckless driving.

On Thursday, January 23, officers were asked to attend Bryans Road, Newtongrange in relation to a potential drunk driver that had crashed his vehicle. Officers attended and noticed the 39-year-old man had been apprehended by members of the public. The man was searched for drugs after passing the roadside breath test and cannabis was recovered from within the vehicle. The man failed the roadside drugs wipe, was arrested and taken to the police station. He was thereafter charged with Dangerous Driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs and then released. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, January 21, officers were conducting enquiries in the Arniston area of Gorebridge when they recovered a stolen vehicle that had been outstanding since February 2019. Enquiries are ongoing into the theft of the vehicle from the Edinburgh area.

On Tuesday, January 21, officers were called to the A7 near Gorebridge in relation to a man walking near the road appearing to be under the influence. A 55-year-old man was traced, searched and found to be in possession cannabis. He was issued with a recorded police warning.

On Wednesday, January 22, officers were called to the Braeside Road North area of Gorebridge in relation to a disturbance. A woman was arrested and charged for assault and released on a Police Undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, January 23, officers were on patrol on Dalhousie Road East, Bonnyrigg when they viewed a man known to them as being disqualified from driving, driving a motor vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. He was further charged with failing to provide details of a driver in relation to a previous incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, January 21, road traffic officers were on patrol on Biggar Road, near Hillend when they stopped a vehicle due to the manner of driving. The officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and the driver was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis. The driver was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

On Wednesday, January 22, road traffic officers were requested to attend a road traffic collision on Bog Road, Penicuik. The driver of one of the vehicles involved has been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for Careless and Reckless Driving.

On Thursday, January 23, officers were asked to attend a school in Penicuik in relation to a 13-year-old male being in possession of a pocket knife. Officers attended the male’s home address and charged him with possession of a bladed article. A report has been sent to the Youth Justice Officer.