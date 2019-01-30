Midlothian crimebeat January 22-29

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, for January 22-29, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH

On January 22 officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on the Edinburgh City Bypass. The vehicle was stopped, and the 44-year-old male driver was charged with careless driving. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 24 officers attended the report of an ongoing disturbance in the area of Dalkeith High Street. A male was found to be acting in a threatening manner, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to this incident.

On January 24 officers attended the report of a male acting in a threatening manner in Hardengreen, Dalkeith. A 31-year-old male had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to this incident.

On January 24 officers on patrol in the area of Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the 28-year-old male driver found to be driving without insurance, and without a valid MOT. Further enquiries also recovered a bladed article, and an offensive weapon. The male was charged, and held for court on January 25.

On January 27 a quantity of heroin, controlled drugs, and a large quantity of cash were found in the possession of 32-year-old male in The Square, Danderhall. The male was charged, and held for court on January 28.

On January 27 officers attended the report of a vehicle fire in Place Charente, Dalkeith. The fire was found to be wilful, and police enquiries are continuing.

GOREBRIDGE

On January 23 officers attended the report of a theft of a fuel bowser in Guildiehowes Road, North Middleton. Police enquiries are continuing.

On January 27 officers on patrol in the area of Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the 19-year-old male driver charged with careless driving. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE/MAYFIELD

On January 24 officers on patrol in the area of Main Street, Newtongrange, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the vehicle found to be overweight. The driver was charged, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 24 officers recovered a quantity of controlled drugs, and a large quantity of cash in the possession of a 32-year-old male at Hawthorn Crescent, Mayfield. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 27 funded MCAT officers recovered a quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 32-year-old, and 23-year-old male at Fuffets Road, Whitehill. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK

On January 22, officers on patrol in the area of A6094 from Howgate to Rosewell, observed a vehicle with extensive wheel damage, stopped in the middle of the road. The 40-year-old male driver was found to be without insurance, and also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle was seized, and the male charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 27 officers on patrol in the area of Milton Bridge, Penicuik, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and the driver reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 27 officers recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 20-year-old male in the area of Ski Centre Road, Hillend, Penicui. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 28 officers on patrol in the area of Ski Centre Road, Hillend, Penicuik, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 21-year-old male. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD

On January 22, funded MCAT officers searched a property under warrant, in the area of Wallace Crescent, Roslin. A substantial quantity of heroin and controlled drugs were found within. A 45-year-old male and a 46-year-old female were charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 24, officers on patrol in the area of Costkea Way, Loanhead, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and the driver reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 26, officers on patrol in the area of Straiton Mains, Loanhead, observed a vehicle being driven in an anti-social manner. The vehicle was stopped, and later seized in relation to this incident. The driver was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 27, funded MCAT officers recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of two 22-year-old men at Straiton Park and Ride, Loanhead,. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On January 27, funded MCAT officers on patrol in the area of Straiton Park and Ride, Loanhead, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 17-year-old male. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG

On January 22, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Polton Road, Lasswade. The vehicle was stopped and the 23-year-old driver found to be without a licence, and without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and the driver reported to the Procurator Fiscal.