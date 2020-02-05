Midlothian crimebeat January 26 - February 2

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for January 26 - February 2, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Thursday, January 30, officers were on patrol when they observed a man sleeping within a vehicle in Dobbies car park, Dalkeith. It was suspected the male was under the influence of alcohol and he was required to provide a sample of breath and failed the roadside breath test. The 26-year-old man was arrested and cautioned and charged with being drunk whilst in charge of a motor vehicle and released on Police Undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Thursday, January 30, Midlothian Community Action Team officers attended an address in Steele Avenue, Mayfield when they discovered a small cannabis cultivation. A 47-year-old man was cautioned and charged with the production of cannabis and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, January 31, officers from Midlothian Community Action Team stopped a vehicle on Lauder Road, Dalkeith believing it to be driven by a disqualified driver. A 47-year-old man was found to be driving and initially provided false details. The identity of the man was confirmed and he was arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, disqualified driving, no insurance and possession of cannabis. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Sunday, February 2, a 39-year-old man attended at Dalkeith Police Station. He was intoxicated and began acting aggressively, shouting and swearing at officers and failed to desist with his behaviour when asked to do so. The man was charged and held in custody until sober. He was issued with a recorded Police Warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Thursday, January 31, officers were requested to attend at disturbance call on Braeside Road South, Gorebridge. A 36-year-old man was charged for acting in a Threatening and Abusive Manner and he has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, February 2, officers from the Midlothian Community Action Team attended an address in Braeside Road North, Gorebridge in relation to a warrant enquiry for a woman. The female occupier failed to engage with officers and refused them entry. Entry was forced and the 19-year-old woman was found within. She was arrested on her warrant and conveyed to St Leonards Police Station. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, January 28, Road Policing officers were on patrol in the Dalhousie Road area of Bonnyrigg when they observed a vehicle travelling at speed. The vehicle was stopped and the driver found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance. A 27-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, January 29, officers were called to an address in Moffat Avenue, Bonnyrigg in relation to a concern for a woman. A 35-year-old woman was traced safe and well and found in possession of cannabis and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, January 29, officers were called to ASDA, Loanhead in relation to a possible intoxicated driver. Officers attended and traced a woman who was not intoxicated, however found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance. A 40-year-old woman was charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Sunday, January 26, officers were requested to attend licensed Premises in John Street, Penicuik in relation to a disturbance. Two men aged 33 and 34 years were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Both men were released when sober on a Police Undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Friday, January 31, officers attended Wyvis Park, Penicuik in relation to a theft slip in. Officers attended and traced a 37-year-old man nearby. The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and also with being within the curtilage of a property with the intention to commit theft at another address nearby. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Friday, January 31, officers attended Woodside Drive, Penicuik in relation to a disturbance involving a man in possession of a knife. Officers attended and traced a 27-year-old man. A knife was recovered and the man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.