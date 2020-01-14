Midlothian crimebeat January 6-12

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for January 6-12, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, January 6, officers were asked to attend Tesco in Dalkeith in relation to damage to a bus window. Officers attended and a 14-year-old male was traced. He was arrested and charged with Threatening and abusive behaviour and vandalism and left in the care of family. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On Monday, January 6, officers were asked to attend in Gibson Drive, Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old female were traced. Both females were arrested for assault and charged. The 38-year-old was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer in relation to the 14-year-old.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Saturday, January 11, officers were requested to attend Main Street, Newtongrange in relation to a disturbance. A 26-year-old man was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning for acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, January 6, officers attended the CO-OP, Bonnyrigg in relation to a theft of alcohol. A 14 year old male was traced and charged in connection with the incident and a report submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On Sunday, January 12, Road Traffic officers stopped a vehicle on High Street, Bonnyrigg. A 28-year-old man was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance and was found to be in possession of cannabis. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Tuesday, January 7, officers were called to Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 38-year-old woman was traced and the stolen items recovered. The woman was issued with a recorded police warning.

On Wednesday, January 8, officers were on mobile patrol in Edgefield Relief Road, Loanhead when they observed a man driving a vehicle, suspected to be a disqualified driver. The vehicle was stopped and a 36-year-old man found to be driving was confirmed as a disqualified driver. The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, January 7, the funded Midlothian Community Action Team executed a warrant at an address in the Eastfield Drive area of Penicuik. A small amount of cocaine and cannabis was recovered and a 33-year-old man was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, January 11, officers were called to Vaucluse Place, Penicuik in relation to a disturbance. A 28-year-old man was traced, arrested, cautioned and charged in connection with the incident. He was released and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.