Midlothian crimebeat July 29- August 3

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across the Midlothian area, as reported by Police Scotland, for July 29- August 3.

DALKEITH:

On July 29, officers on patrol in the area of Eskbank Road, Dalkeith traced A 37-year-old female was arrested on outstanding apprehension warrants. She was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On July 29, officers on patrol in the area of Eskbank Road, Dalkeith observed a male stealing alcohol from a retail premises. A 37-year-old male was arrested and held in police custody for appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On August 2, a vehicle, parked in the area of James Lean Avenue, Dalkeith was discovered by the owner to have been broken into overnight. A large quantity of tools were stolen from within the vehicle. Police inquiries are continuing into the incident.

GOREBRIDGE:

On July 29, officers attended a disturbance in the area of Saint Andrews Way, Gorebridge. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On August 2, officers attended reports of damage being caused to vehicles in the area of South Quarry Drive, Gorebridge. Several vehicles were found to have been deliberately damaged. Police inquiries are continuing into the incident.

BONNYRIGG:

On July 29, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Dalhousie Avenue West, Bonnyrigg. A 56-year-old male was found to be driving without insurance. He was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was seized by Police.

On August 1, officers on patrol in the area of Park Road, Bonnyrigg found a 15-year-old male in possession of a small amount of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On August 1, officers on patrol in the area of King George V Park, Bonnyrigg found a 16-year-old male in possession of a small amount of cannabis and two knives. He was arrested and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On August 3, officers on patrol in the area of Polton road, Lasswade stopped a vehicle and found the 31-year-old male driver to be driving without a valid licence. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the vehicle seized by Police.

PENICUIK:

On August 2, officers attended reports of a disturbance at a premises in the area of Edinburgh road, Penicuik. A 16-year-old female was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour. She was also charged with resisting arrest and providing false details. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On August 2, officers attended reports of an assault in the area of Rullion Road, Penicuik. An 18-year-old male was arrested and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On August 3, officers on patrol in the area of Damhead, Midlothian stopped a vehicle driving in an erratic manner and the vehicle was found to have no valid test certificate. The 23-year-old male driver was charged with various road traffic offences and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.