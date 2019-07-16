Midlothian crimebeat July 8-14

Here is your weekly local crime round-up, with crimes reported by Police Scotland for the Midlothian area from July 8-14.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, July 8, officers on patrol in the area of South Street, Dalkeith recovered a small amount of Diamorphine in possession of a 32-year-old male. He was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, July 8, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith. A 28-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court on July 9.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Lothian Street, Dalkeith. A 32-year-old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the incident.

On Friday, July 12, officers on patrol in the area of Easthouses Road, Easthouses stopped a vehicle due to the manner of driving. A 40-year-old male was arrested after failing the road side breath test. Officers also recovered a personal amount of cannabis. The male was charged in connection with the incident and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, July 13, officers on patrol in the Dalkeith area stopped a vehicle on South Street due to the manner of driving. The vehicle was subsequently seized under ASBO legislation.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, July 8, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle travelling at excessive speed in the area of Bogwood Road, Mayfield. A 22-year-old male was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Mansfield Road, Newtongrange. A 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were arrested and charged in relation to the incident and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of the A7 at The Sun Inn. A 40-year-old male was arrested for bail offences and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. A 28-year-old female was also arrested, charged in relation to driving offences and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, July 8, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of Stobhill Road, Gorebridge. A 33-year-old male was found to be in breach of bail conditions and arrested. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, July 9 a quantity of lead was stolen from a building in the area of Gowkshill, Gorebridge. The lead was recovered by police on attendance, enquiries are ongoing.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Bonnybank Road, Gorebridge. A 39-year-old male was issued a fixed penalty ticket in relation to the incident.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, July 8, officers on patrol observed a motorcycle on Wadingburn Road, Lasswade driving without insurance. Enquiries were carried out and the motorcycle was subsequently seized by officers. A 35-year-old male was charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without a valid policy of insurance. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, July 9, officers on patrol stopped a car in the area of Wadingburn Road, Lasswade. A 32-year-old male was charged with driving without a valid policy of insurance and issued a conditional offer. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers stopped a 29-year-old male in the area of Rosewell Road, Bonnyrigg who was found to be driving under the influence. He was arrested, charged and released to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. The vehicle was also seized.

On Sunday, July 14, officers on patrol stopped a car in the area of High Street, Bonnyrigg. A 34-year-old male was charged with driving without a valid policy of insurance and no MOT, and issued a conditional offer.

LOANHEAD:

On Sunday, July 14, officers attended reports of a male breaching bail conditions in the area of Polton Road, Loanhead. A 37-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Friday, July 12, officers on patrol stopped a car in the area of Eastfield Drive, Penicuik. A 34-year-old male was charged with driving without a valid policy of insurance and no MOT, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Tuesday, July 9, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the Newbigginhill area. A 51-year-old male and 22-year-old male were found in possession of cannabis and were issued with Recorded Police Warnings.

BILSTON:

On Wednesday, July 10, officers attended a report of a disturbance in the area of Meadow Place, Bilston. A 34-year-old male was arrested for outstanding warrants and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the incident.