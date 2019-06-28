Midlothian crimebeat June 18-23

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for June 18-23, as reported by Police Scotland.

PENICUIK

On Thursday June 20 police attended a report of a female refusing to leave premises in the John Street area of Penicuik. A 46-year-old female was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh sheriff Court on Friday June 21.

On Friday June 21 officers on patrol observed a vehicle parked in the Carlops Road area of Penicuik. On speaking to the occupants they noted a smell of cannabis. Two males aged 19 and 21 years of age were issued with recorded police warnings after being found in possession of herbal cannabis.

LOANHEAD

Police are following a positive line of enquiry following reports of thefts from Next and Pets at Home at Straiton Retail Park on Wednesday June 19.

On Friday June 21 police attended a report of livestock worrying near to Roslin where a sheep was attacked and injured. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

On the evening of Friday June 21 police attended a report of youths drinking and being abusive in the George Terrace area of Loanhead. A 16-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged after being observed by police being abusive in the Dryden Terrace area of Loanhead on Saturday June 22.

On the evening of Saturday June 22 officers attended the report of a disturbance at premises on Clerk Street Loanhead. A male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

On the evening of Saturday June 22 officers attended a report of an assault at premises in Dryden Terrace, Loanhead. A 40-year-old female was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at court at a later date.

Overnight June 22/23, a black Mercedes Vito parked in Park View, Loanhead had a window smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

BONNYRIGG

A 29-year-old female was cautioned and charged following a report of a disturbance in the Rosewell area on Tuesday June 18, a report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday June 19 officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Auld Coal Path area. A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

On Thursday June 20 a report was received of a van parked in Gordon Avenue, Bonnyrigg having been broken into and tools stolen.

Around 12.35pm on Friday June 21 a window of a house in Sherwood Court, Bonnyrigg was damaged. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday June 21 two males aged 15 and 17 years of age were traced by officers in the Dalhousie Gardens area of Bonnyrigg in possession of a small amount of herbal cannabis. The 15-year-old youth has been reported to the Youth Justice Officer and the 17-year-old was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

Three males aged 17 and 18 years of age were issued with recorded police warnings following a disturbance in the Dobbies Road area of Bonnyrigg on Friday June 21.

At around 8pm on Sunday June 23 a window of a communal door to a block of flats in Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg was smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.