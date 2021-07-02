Midlothian crimebeat June 21-27

DALKEITH:

On Saturday, June 26, officers attended Woodburn Terrace in relation to a report of a driving offence. A 37-year-old woman was charged with dangerous driving and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, June 24, officers attended an address in Old School Gardens. A 44-year-old woman was arrested in regards to an outstanding warrant. She was subsequently charged for resisting arrest and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner. She was held in custody to appear at court the following day.

On Friday, June 25, officers attended Suttieslea Grove in regards to an intoxicated driver. Traffic officers attended immediately and traced a 38-year-old man who failed the roadside breath test. He was arrested and conveyed to police custody. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, June 21, officers attended a disturbance on Newbyers Crescent. A 43-year-old man was traced and arrested for behaving in a threatening and abusive manner. He was released from police custody with special bail conditions.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, June 23, officers were made aware of a shoplifting in the Straiton area. Officers attended and arrested a 63-year-old man. He was charged and held to appear in court the next lawful day.

On Friday, June 25, officers attended reports of a road traffic collision on Clerk Street. One of the drivers, a 37-year-old man failed the roadside breath test and was conveyed to police custody. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, June 26, officers attended a commercial premises in the Straiton area in relation to a female shoplifter. A 54-year-old woman was subsequently issued with a recorded police warning and all items recovered.

PENICUIK: