Midlothian crimebeat June 24-30

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, for June 24-30, as reported by Police Scotland.

Dalkeith:

On June 26, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of Cowden crescent, Dalkeith and found the 57-year-old male driver to be disqualified from driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and without valid insurance. The male was arrested and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On June 28, officers attended reports of a male acting suspiciously near a construction site at Newton Church Road, Danderhall. A 33-year-old male was traced and charged with attempting to steal items from the site. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

On June 30, officers attended reports of a disturbance at a business premises in the area of the High street, Dalkeith. A 21-year-old male was traced nearby and arrested for Threatening and Abusive behaviour. He was held in Police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Newtongrange & Mayfield:

On June 25, officers attended reports of an injured male in the area of Galadale, Newtongrange. A 49-year-old male was traced and arrested for theft from a motor vehicle. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On June 25 officers attended reports of a male breaking into a shed in the area of Lingerwood road, Newtongrange. A 37-year-old male was subsequently identified and arrested for theft by housebreaking. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court on June 26.

On June 30, officers attended reports of persons damaging a premises in the area of Gardiner Place, Newtongrange. A 12-year-old male, 13-year-old male and 13-year-old female were traced and charged with Vandalism. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

Gorebridge:

On June 28, police received reports of persons having forced entry to a business premises in the area of Hunterfield road, Gorebridge. A number of items were stolen from within. Police enquiries are continuing into the incident.

On June 29, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of Stobhill road, Gorebridge found to have no valid policy of insurance or test certificate. A 22-year-old female has been charged with various road traffic offences and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was seized by police.

On June 30, officers traced a 23-year-old male subject of an outstanding apprehension warrant in the area of Glenview court, Gorebridge. He was arrested and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Penicuik:

Overnight June 24/25 a window of a property in Carnethy Avenue was damaged.

On the evening of June 28 following a positive stop search for controlled drugs by Midlothian officers carrying out a targeted quad bike patrol in the Penicuik area, a search warrant was executed at an address nearby. Officers recovered a quantity of cannabis and related drugs paraphernalia indicative of drug dealing. A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On June 28 a 23-year-old female was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with an assault that took place in the John Street area.

In the early hours of June 30 officers attended a report of a fight in John Street, a 33-year-old male was subsequently arrested in relation to the incident

Loanhead:

Between 10.25pm on June 26 and 1.30am on June 27, Diesel Particulate Filters were stolen from a number of vehicles at business premises in Dryden Loan, Loanhead. Enquiries are ongoing.

Around midnight on June 28 business premises in the Milton Bridge area of Penicuik were broken into and items were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Between 1am and 1.35am on June 28 two business premises in the Lasswade area were broken into, items were stolen from one of the businesses. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Bonnyrigg:

Sometime between 11pm on June 25 and 5.30am on June 26 an attempt was made to break into a garage at a property in Wolsey Avenue, no entry was gained. During the same incident plastic tarpaulin located in the garden was set alight, causing damage to decking. Enquiries are ongoing.

Between 10am and 12.30pm on June 26 a white Peugeot 208 parked in the car park at Bonnyrigg Health Centre, High Street Bonnyrigg was struck and damaged by another vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the other vehicle involved.

On June 26 a male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning after being found in the High Street by officers in possession of herbal cannabis.

Around 3am on June 27 an attempt was made to break into a shed in Park Crescent, no entry was gained. Enquiries are ongoing.

On June 28 a report was received of a vehicle having been taken without permission from the Bonnyrigg area, a 40-year-old male was subsequently arrested and charged with various Road Traffic Offences, including Disqualified Driving. The male was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Between 10.05pm and 10.15pm on June 28 a black Land Rover parked in Durham Place had a window smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.