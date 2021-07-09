Midlothian Crimebeat - June 28 - July 4

Stock photo.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, June 29, officers arrested a 23-year-old woman in relation to an outstanding warrant. Whilst in police custody she was found in possession of a bladed article. She was charged and held in police custody to appear at court the following day.

On Tuesday, June 29, officers attended Old Dalkeith Road in relation to an intoxicated man. A 42-year-old man was traced and found to be in possession of an illegal substance. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, July 1, a 47-year-old man was reported to be acting in a threatening and abusive manner in Woodburn Terrace. Officers attended and traced the man, who was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was released from police custody to appear at court at a later date.

On Friday, July 2, a 66 year old man was reported in connection with careless driving following a road traffic collision in Lauder Road Dalkeith. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, July 2, a drugs warrant was executed at an address in Dalkeith by the Midlothian Community Action Team. A substantial quantity of the Class B substance, cannabis, was recovered with an estimated street value of £600. The occupier was charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, July 2, A 33 year old man was found in possession of a baseball bat in the Woodburn Park area of Dalkeith by officers. Due to the circumstances he was arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, June 30, officers were on patrol on Ruskin Place where they observed a moped being driven erratically. On being stopped, the 23-year-old male driver was found to be driving with no insurance and no licence. He was also found in possession of an illegal substance and failed the roadside drugs test. He was arrested and conveyed to police custody. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

A 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were traced by police and arrested in connection with an attempted break-in to business premises on Wednesday, June 30 at Powdermill Brae. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, July 1, a 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with a shoplifting from a commercial premises in Newton Loan Toll. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, July 4, a 21 year old woman conducted herself in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making threats to other members of the public. She was arrested and a report will submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK: