Midlothian crimebeat June 3-10

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, from June 3-10, as reported by Police Scotland.

Penicuik

On Sunday, June 9 officers observed an off-road bike being ridden in the Bellwood Road area. A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with various road traffic offences in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Overnight June 9/10 a Hackney Taxi parked in Woodside Drive, Penicuik had a window smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

Loanhead

Between 10pm on Monday June 3 and 9am on Tuesday June 4 a shed was broken into at Castlelaw Crescent, Bilston where a white mountain bike, described as having the word cube and blue scratch marks on top of the frame was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Tuesday June 4 Police received a report of a male behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in the Station Road area of Loanhead. A 42-year-old man was subsequently charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday June 4 a report was received of several thefts having occurred at Next Straiton, suspected to have been carried out by the same person. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

Around 7pm on Tuesday June 4 the secure compound of two business premises at Dryden Road, Loanhead was broken into and a number of tyres stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday June 7 a report was received of an attempt having been made to break into a shed in Hunter Terrace, Loanhead. Nothing was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday June 7 a business premises at Straiton Retail Park reported a theft of a number of chairs. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday June 7 officers attended at Roslin Recreation ground following a report of possible drug misuse. A male was subsequently traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning after being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

On the evening of Saturday June 8 funded MCAT officers were on patrol at Straiton Park & Ride, Loanhead when they noted a smell of cannabis coming from a parked vehicle. A 17-year-old male was subsequently charged in connection with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. A further 19-year-old male was issued with a Recorded Police warning after being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Bonnyrigg:

A 36-year-old man was issued with a fixed penalty ticket in relation to careless driving following a road traffic collision in the Seaforth Terrace area of Bonnyrigg on Tuesday June 4.

A 16-year-old male was issued with a RPW after attempting to use fake identification to purchase alcohol at licensed premises in the Dundas Street area of Bonnyrigg.

On Thursday June 6 a male was arrested by police officers in the Poltonhall area in relation to outstanding warrants, the male was also found in possession of items suspected to be controlled drugs, enquiries are ongoing in relation to the items found.

On Saturday June 8 a report was received of spot lights having been removed and stolen from a blue Range Rover Freelander parked in Chesters Grove, Bonnyrigg. Enquiries are ongoing.

Dalkeith:

On June 3, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Woodburn road, Dalkeith. A 57-year-old female was arrested and charged with vandalism and threatening and abusive behaviour. She was released from police custody to appear at court on a later date.

On June 5, unknown person(s) forced entry to an outbuilding within the garden of an address in the area of St Mary’s court, Dalkeith. A number of items were stolen as a result. Police enquiries are continuing into the incident.

On June 5, officers on patrol in the area of Jarnac court, Dalkeith stopped a 39-year-old female, found to be in breach of an anti-social behaviour order. She was arrested and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court.

On June 6, officers attended a hit and run vehicle accident in the area of Easter Langside drive, Dalkeith. The offending vehicle was traced a short time later. A 44-year-old male and a 36-year-old male were charged with road traffic offences.

On June 9, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Allan terrace, Dalkeith. A 25-year-old male was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and vandalism. He was released from police custody to appear at court on a later date.

On June 10, officers attended reports of shoplifters in the area of Hardengreen, Dalkeith. A 37-year-old female and 36-year-old male were arrested nearby and charged with shoplifting. They were held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Newtongrange & Mayfield:

On June 5, officers on patrol in the area of Mayfield place, Mayfield stopped a 37-year-old male and recovered a small amount of cannabis and weapons in his possession. The male was charged with various offences and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On June 9, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the area of Reed drive, Newtongrange. A 40-year-old male was arrested for breaching court bail conditions and also found in possession of heroin and weapons. He was charged with various offences and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.