Midlothian crimebeat March 10-16

Here is your weekly round-up of local crime in Midlothian, for March 10-16, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, March 10, officers were asked to attend a building site near to Newton Village, Danderhall in relation to an ongoing theft. Officers attended and searched the area and a van was stopped. Two 41-year-old men were arrested and later charged with theft. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, March 15, officers were on mobile patrol in Edgehead, Dalkeith when they carried out a routine vehicle stop due to a faulty brake light on a vehicle. On stopping the vehicle officers noticed a smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. The 20-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old male passenger were searched. The 19-year-old man was found in possession of cannabis and this was seized. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of a drug.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, March 10, officers were asked to attend Dougall Place, Mayfield in relation to a disturbance. On arrival officers carried out enquires and established that a 43-year-old man had carried out a minor assault. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for an assault.

On Sunday, March 15, officers were on mobile patrol in Crawlees Road, Easthouses when they noticed a vehicle being driven in a careless manner. The vehicle was stopped and a 47-year-old man was found to be driving. The man was subject to a roadside drugs wipe due to his demeanour and behaviour. The result was positive for cocaine and he was arrested and conveyed to a station for the station procedure to be completed. The man was also found to be in possession of cocaine. He was charged with careless driving and possession of cocaine, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also issued with a prohibition order as it was deemed unsafe.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, March 15, officers attended in Roseberry Crescent, Birkenside in relation to a disturbance. A 47-year-old man was traced in relation to a minor assault. He was issued with a Record Police Warning.

On Sunday, March 15, officers were on mobile patrol in Gorebridge when they observed an unmarked motorcycle being driven by a male known to officers as being disqualified. Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop however the driver failed to comply with the instruction and made off. Officers traced the 18-year-old male and he was arrested and charged for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving with no insurance, driving with no helmet, driving with no registration plate and driving elsewhere other than a road. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday 15th of March 15, officers were asked to attend Greenhall Road, Gorebridge in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended and a 42-year-old man was arrested and later charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and being in possession of a knife. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Wednesday, March 11, officers attended a car park in Penicuik in relation to a report of a suspicious car. Officers traced the vehicle and two woman within. Due to a smell of cannabis both women and the vehicle were searched, where a small amount of cannabis was recovered and seized. The 18-year-old driver was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

On Sunday, March 15, officers were on mobile patrol on Edinburgh Road, Penicuik when they observed a vehicle being driven erratically. When officers stopped the vehicle they noted a smell of cannabis, which was subsequently recovered. The male driver failed the roadside drugs wipe and was taken to a station for the station procedure to be completed. The 19-year-old man was subsequently charged in connection with possession of a Class B drug and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, March 15, officers were on mobile patrol in John Street, Penicuik when they stopped a motorbike due to an excessive oil leak and noise. The 19-year-old male rider was issued with a vehicle prohibition for the excessive oil leak and noise from the exhaust and he was also issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with careless driving.