Midlothian crimebeat March 16-22

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for March 16-22, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, March 17, officers attended in Woodburn Drive, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were traced, arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They were all held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later the same day.

On Wednesday, March 18, officers attended an address in Crichton Terrace, Pathhead in relation to an ongoing incident. On entering the property a 35-year-old man attempted to assault the attending officers. The man who was also found to be wanted on warrant was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, March 22, officers on mobile patrol in the Newbattle Road area of Dalkeith carried out a routine vehicle check on a vehicle, which was found to have no insurance. A 31-year-old man was charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, March 17, officers attended an address in the Oak Crescent area in relation to a potential breach of bail. A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later the same day.

A 25-year-old man traced by officers on Thursday, March 19, in the Mayfield area of Dalkeith has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a breach of bail curfew.

On Sunday, March 22, officers attended Suttieslea Walk, Newtongrange in relation to a 19-year-old man causing a disturbance. The man was traced and arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, March 17, whilst on patrol on the A7 at Newtongrange, officers found a 20-year-old man in possession of a personal amount of herbal cannabis and issued him with a Recorded Police Warning.

On Thursday, March 19, officers on mobile patrol on Barleyknowe Road, Gorebridge stopped a vehicle for suspected Road Traffic Offences. The 60-year-old driver was found to be in possession of personal amounts of cannabis and cocaine, and charged in connection with the incident. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Sunday, March 22, officers were called to an address in Auld Coal Court, Bonnyrigg in relation to a 16-year-old woman causing a disturbance. The woman was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident. A report has also been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, March 16, officers attended at Eastfield Farm Road, Penicuik in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Officers traced a 21-year-old man who was also found to be wanted on warrant. The man was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

An 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the recovery of Class A drugs during a house search at an address in Roslin on Wednesday, March 18. Heroin with a street value of approximately £3000 was seized by funded Midlothian Community Action Team officers. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.