Midlothian Crimebeat March 25- April 1

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, for March 25 - April 1, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH

On March 25, officers on patrol in the area of St Andrew Street, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped, and the male driver found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, the driver charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 25, officers on patrol in the area of St Andrew Street, Dalkeith, received a report of an ongoing disturbance. On attendance, a male was apprehended. The male was arrested, and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, and held for court on March 26.

On March 25, officers on patrol in the area of Old Edinburgh Road, Dalkeith, received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. On attendance, entry to the vehicle had been gained and a set of keys stolen. Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

On March 26, officers on patrol in the area of High Street, Dalkeith, attended the report of a 36-year-old man acting in a threatening and abusive manner. The male was arrested, charged in relation to this incident, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 28, MCAT-funded officers on patrol in Gilmerton Road, Lasswade, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 22-year-old man. The man was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 29, officers on patrol in Thornybank Terrace, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped and the driver found to be without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and the driver was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 31, officers attended the report of a business break-in at Dalkeith High Street. On attendance, entry to the premises had been gained, and a large quantity of money stolen. Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

PENICUIK

On March 27 MCAT-funded officers searched a property under warrant in Carlops Road, Penicuik. A small quantity of controlled drugs were found within. A 38-year-old woman was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 30, officers on patrol in the area of Edinburgh Road, Penicuik, recovered a small quantity of controlled drugs in the possession of a man. He was charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On March 31, officers on patrol in the area of John Street, Penicuik, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 48-year-old man. The man was charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD

On March 31, funded MCAT officers on patrol in the area of Station Road, Loanhead, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 22-year-old male. The male was charged, and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On April 1, funded MCAT officers on patrol in the area of Lasswade Road, Loanhead, recovered a small quantity of cannabis in the possession of a 22-year-old male and a 17-year-old male. They were charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.