Midlothian crimebeat May 14-19

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for May 14-19, as reported by Police Scotland.

Penicuik

On the morning of May 17 a report was received of damage having been caused to cable which is used to tether boats at Loganlea Fishery. It is suspected that the persons responsible have been attempting to release the boat to take it out onto the reservoir. As well as the damage caused, it is important to highlight the potential risks to persons involved in such offences, as any area of water, including reservoirs, can hold hidden dangers.

Loanhead

At around 2.30am on May 18 a house in George Drive, Loanhead was broken into. The occupiers who were present were woken up during the incident where items including clothing and money were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

A 39-year-old male was charged in relation to a theft shoplifting that occurred at shop premises in Pentland Mains, Loanhead on May 19. A report will be submitted to Procurator Fiscal.

Bonnyrigg

Between 6.40pm and 7.10pm on May 14 a black Nissan Qashqai parked in Hawthornden Gardens, Bonnyrigg had a window smashed, enquiries are ongoing.

On May 15 a road traffic collision occurred near to Cockpen Road involving a car and a bicycle. The driver of the car was issued with a fixed penalty ticket in connection with the incident.

Overnight May 15/16 a white Ford Transit Tipper securely parked in Union Park, Bonnyrigg was broken into and stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On May 17 officers attended a call to Rosewell Road regarding a driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The female driver was subsequently traced and arrested and charged in connection with the incident, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On May 19 a motor vehicle was stopped by officers on patrol on the A6094 near Rosewell, the male driver was subsequently cautioned and charged with road traffic offences including having no insurance, and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At around 7.30pm on May 19 a charity box was stolen from shop premises in Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

Dalkeith:

Sometime overnight May 14/15 a property in Forthview Crescent, Danderhall had a shed broken into, where a high value Norco full suspension mountain bike, described as matt black with orange writing, was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime overnight May 16/17 a Ford Fiesta parked in a car park in Iron Mills Road had several windows smashed. This appear to have been a deliberate act to cause the damage. Enquiries re ongoing.

Following a report of a shoplifting at Morrisons on May 16 MCAT funded officers traced and arrested a 15-year-old female in relation to the incident. A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

About 7pm on May 17 funded MCAT officers were carrying out patrols in Waterfall Walk when they observed a male, accompanied by other youths with a wheelie bin. A 16-year-old male who was also found to be in possession of controlled drugs was cautioned and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to Procurator Fiscal. A further 17-year-old male was issued with a recorded police warning for an S38 offence.

Between midnight and 5.45am on May 18 a silver Ford Transit Tipper parked in Newton Village, Danderhall was stolen, enquiries are ongoing.

Newtongrange & Mayfield:

At around 6.30am on May 14 a report was received of a window at Newbattle Medical Centre, Blackcot Drive having been smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime overnight May 18/19 a Raleigh white and blue children’s bike was stolen from a storage container in a garden at Jenks Loan, Newtongrange. Enquiries are ongoing.

Gorebridge:

At around 7am on May 14, officers on patrol became aware of a break-in to Arniston Rangers Football Club, Hunterfield Road, where various rooms were ransacked and items stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight May 13/14 a shed in Wilson Road was broken into and an electric lawnmower stolen, enquiries are ongoing.

At around midday on May 14 a window of a property in Barleyknowe Street was smashed, enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight May 16/17 a storage container at premises in Hillside Crescent South was broken into, it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen, enquiries are ongoing.

On the morning of May 17 a report was received of a garage having been broken into at Hunterfield Road, nothing appears to have been stolen, enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight May 16/17 an attempt was made to break-in to a shed in Lady Emily Way, Gorebridge. No entry was gained, enquiries are ongoing.

On May 19 a report was received regarding a break-in to a shed in Carlowrie Place, Gorebridge where a pink bike was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

On May 19 a 22-year-old male was issued with a RPW after being found in possession of small quantity of herbal cannabis in Burnside Road by officers on patrol.