Midlothian crimebeat May 17-23

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, May 18, officers attended Tesco, Hardengreen in relation to a vandalism to a vehicle. A 19-year-old man was traced nearby. Upon being traced he became abusive and aggressive. He was arrested and charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour, attempting to pervert the course of justice and breach of bail conditions.

On Friday, May 21, reports of a drink driver were received in the Thorny Crook Gardens area. The 37-year-old male driver was traced and failed the roadside breath test. He was arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released to appear at court at a later date.

On Friday, May 21, officers observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. Upon stopping the vehicle the 46-year-old driver failed the roadside drugs test. He was arrested and charged with various traffic offences including driving with no insurance and driving with no license.

On Saturday, May 22, officers observed an 18-year-old on Woodburn Road in breach of his bail conditions. He was arrested and charged and held in police custody to appear at court the next lawful day.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, May 19, officers received reports of a disturbance on Hunterfield Road. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner. He was held in police custody until sober and released to appear at court at a later date.

On Saturday, May 22, officers attended an address in Birkenside in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were met with an aggressive 18-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with behaving in threatening and abusive manner.

On Sunday, May 23, officers received reports of an 18-year-old woman in possession of a bladed article on Clearburn Road. Officers traced the young woman and she was arrested. She was charged with two counts of assault, possession of a bladed article and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, May 20, officers found a 14-year-old male to be in possession of cannabis on the High Street. He was charged in the presence of his parents. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

PENICUIK:

On Thursday, May 20, police received reports that a car had collided with a wall on Harlaw Muir Road. A 21-year-old man who was traced failed the breath test and was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with no insurance and taking and driving away a motor vehicle.

On Sunday, May 23, officers received reports of a man trying to gain access to a garage in the Stevenson Road area. A- 34-year-old man matching the description provided by a member of the public was traced and found in possession of stolen property. He was charged in connection with theft by housebreaking and other offences, and held in police custody to appear at court the next day.