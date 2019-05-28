Midlothian crimebeat May 21-26

Here is your latest weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.

Penicuik:

Between 8pm and 8.50pm on Thursday, May 23 a 14 year old female was reported to have been assaulted in Penicuik Public Park, whilst attending the funfair. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

Overnight between Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 the rear windscreen of a silver Ford Mondeo parked in Glaskhill Terrace was smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

A 17-year-old female was issued with a Fixed Penalty Ticket after causing a disturbance on Edinburgh Road on the evening of Friday, May 24.

Between 6pm and 11.30pm Friday, May 24 an attempt was made to break into a property in Cuikenburn. No entry was gained, enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight May 25/26 a red Audi A1 parked in a carpark to the rear of the High Street had a window smashed, enquiries are ongoing.

Loanhead:

A 25-year-old female was arrested and charged in connection with a theft shoplifting at TK Maxx on Tuesday, May 21. The female who was also wanted on warrant was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 22nd May 2019.

On Wednesday, May 22 a report was received of a trailer having been stolen from business premises at Bilston Industrial Estate.

Two males aged 17 and 18 years were issued with Recorded Police Warnings after being found in possession of cannabis at Straiton Retail Park on the evening of Thursday, May 23.

At around 12.15pm on Saturday, May 25 a black coloured YT Capra bike was stolen from a silver Skoda Octavia car, parked on Loanhead Road. Three youths described as between 14 and 15 years, wearing hooded tops, one of whom was wearing a grey tracksuit, another wearing a black Adidas tracksuit were reported to be involved.

Overnight May 25/26 a Voodoo Canzo mountain bike was stolen following a break-in to a garage in Mayburn Avenue, enquiries are ongoing.

Around 4pm on Sunday, May 26 an outbuilding at business premises at Pentland Mains were broken into and items including high value power tools were stolen, enquiries are ongoing.

Bonnyrigg:

A 24-year-old female was arrested and charged in connection with a vandalism to a window of a bus at Eskbank Road on Thursday, May 23.

On Friday, May 24 a 26-year-old male was arrested and charged in the Bonnyrigg area in connection with a breach of bail. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sometime between 1.30am and 6.30am on Friday, May 24 a shed in Waugh Path was entered and a black mountain bike stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight between 10.30pm on Thursday, May 23 and 8am on Friday, May 24 a bike described as a purple and white universal Y-Kiki mountain bike was stolen from a garden in Dobbies Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime between 1pm on Thursday, May 23 and 1pm on Sunday, May 26 a white adult specialized bike was stolen from a garage in Polton Road, enquiries are ongoing.

Dalkeith:

A 37-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred on Tuesday, May 21 in the area of Saint David’s Terrace, Dalkeith. The male was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Wednesday, May 22 a charity box was stolen from shop premises in Jarnac Court, police are following a positive line of enquiry.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 22 officers on patrol in the Hardengreen area of Dalkeith stopped a vehicle in relation to a lighting offence. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently arrested and charged and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Overnight May 22/23 a property in Maxton Court, Dalkeith was entered and electrical items stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight May 22/23 garden furniture was stolen from a garden in Lansbury Court. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime between 5pm on Saturday May 25 and 5pm on Sunday, May 26 an attempt was made to break into a shed at Cowden Park, Dalkeith, no entry was gained.

Sometime between 2.40pm on Saturday, May 25 and 5pm on Sunday, May 26 a shed was broken into at Cowden Park, Dalkeith, nothing appears to have been stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Gorebridge:

Sometime between 7pm on Wednesday May 22 and 9.30am on Thursday May 23 a white Ford Transit parked in New Hunterfield was broken into and tools were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight May 25/26 an orange Peugeot 307 car parked in Burnside Road, Gorebridge had a window smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.