Midlothian crimebeat May 24-30

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, May 26, officers attended a vehicle collision on Eskbank Road. The female driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and was charged with driving with no insurance. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, May 26, officers attended an address on St Andrews Street after being phoned by a member of the public. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with wasting police time. He was held in police custody to appear at court the following day.

On Saturday, May 29, officers were on Eskbank Road when they observed a 18-year-old man in breach of his bail conditions. He was arrested and charged and held to appear at court the next lawful day.

MAYFIELD/NEWTONGRANGE:

On Sunday, May 30, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Bryans Road, The 30-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was issued with a conditional offer for driving in a careless and inconsiderate manner.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, May 28, officers attended River Gore Road in relation to reports of youths behaving in an anti-social manner. A 13-year-old boy was arrested and conveyed home. He was charged in the presence of an adult for behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

On Saturday, May 29, officers traced a 39-year-old woman on Manse Road who failed the roadside breath test. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She was released from custody when sober and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, May 30, officers observed a 22-year-old man on Burnside Road, in breach of his bail conditions. He was arrested, charged and held to appear at court the next day.

BONNYRIGG:

On Saturday, May 29, officers received reports of a disturbance on a bus. A 15-year-old girl who was traced was subsequently arrested and charged in the presence of an adult in connection with an assault on police.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, May 24, officers observed a 30-year-old man purchase alcohol for a youth on John Street. The alcohol was seized from the youth and parents informed. The 30-year-old man was charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, May 28, police received reports of a vehicle leaving an address on Edinburgh Road, being driven by an intoxicated driver. The 23-year-old male driver was traced and failed the roadside breath test. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with various traffic offences and possession of drugs.

On Friday, May 28, officers attended the High Street in relation to a man causing a disturbance. A 23-year-old man was traced behaving in a threatening and abusive manner. He was arrested, charged and held in police custody until sober.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, May 27, officers attended commercial premises within Stration Retail Park in relation to a shoplifting. A 38-year-old woman was issued with a recorded police warning and all goods were returned to the store.

ROSLIN: