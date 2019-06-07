Midlothian crimebeat May 28- June 3

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for May 28- June 3, as reported by Police Scotland.

Penicuik:

On Wednesday May 29 officers attended a report of a Road Traffic Collision at John Street, where it was suspected the driver maybe under the influence of alcohol. A 58 year old female was subsequently charged in connection with the incident and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday May 31 officers carrying out routine patrols in the Deanburn area, noted a smell of cannabis coming from a parked vehicle. A 19 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident.

On Friday May 31 officers carrying out a routine vehicle check in the Howgate area, noted a smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle and recovered a small amount of cannabis. A 25 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident.

Overnight between Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1, a vehicle parked on Pentland Terrace had its rear number plate stolen.

Between 10pm on Friday May 31 and 7.30am on Saturday June 1 a black VW Golf was stolen from outside a property in Avon Grove. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday June 2 officers carrying out patrols in the Flotterstone area, noted a smell of cannabis emanating from a vehicle. Officers recovered a small amount of herbal cannabis. A 21 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with the incident.

Loanhead:

On Tuesday May 28, officers issued a male with a Fixed Penalty Notice at Costkea Way for driving without valid insurance, the vehicle was also seized.

A 28 year old male was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for driving whilst using a mobile phone by officers carrying out patrols in McNeill Avenue on Thursday May 30.

Between 2:35am and 2:50am on Saturday June 1 a commercial property was broken into at Dryden Road, nothing appears to have been stolen. Enquiries are currently ongoing.

About 4:15am on Saturday June 1 a property in Dryden Terrace was broken into and items stolen. A male described as wearing dark trousers, dark top with grey on it and black hat was seen running away. Enquiries are ongoing.

Between 10pm on Friday May 31 and 5:30am on Saturday 1st June a property in Gaynor Avenue was broken into where items including cash was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Between 00:45am and 08:30am on Saturday June 1 a property in Gaynor Avenue was broken into where items including an electronic device was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Bonnyrigg:

About 1.40pm on Wednesday May 29 a shoplifting occurred at Lloyds Pharmacy, High Street. A female, described as white, in her 40’s, gaunt in appearance with dark hair tied in a high bun and wearing pink trousers and hooded top, with a black and green jacket with a fur hood is reported to have been responsible. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the female.

Around 9.20pm on Saturday June 1, an intoxicated male entered the Co-op where he attempted to steal items from within, when approached by staff he became aggressive and left. The male is described as white, medium build, 6ft tall, with shaggy dark hair wearing a khaki jacket and grey trousers.

On Monday June 3 a report was received of a vandalism to Bonnyrigg Primary School where windows were smashed and property graffitied. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Dalkeith:

On Tuesday May 28, a driver was charged with Road Traffic Offences including no insurance in the Danderhall area. The vehicle was seized and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

About 4.50pm on Wednesday May 29, a window was smashed at a property in Thornybank Grove. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

Between 6pm on Thursday 30th May and 4pm on Friday 31st May, a silver Transit van was stolen from the Millerhill area. Enquiries are ongoing.

Gorebridge:

On Wednesday 29th May a window was smashed at a property at Greenhill Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight on Friday 31st May several vehicles parked in the Barleyknowe Crescent area were damaged. This appears to have been a deliberate act to cause the damage. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime between 8pm on Thursday 30th May and 6am on Friday 31st May, a white Ford Transit van parked in Swan Crescent had its tyres damaged. Enquiries are ongoing.

A 53 year old male was charged in connection with a theft that occurred on Sunday 2nd June at business premises in Greenhall Road. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Around 1am on Monday 3rd June a shed was broken into at Swan Crescent. Enquiries are ongoing.