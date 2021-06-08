Midlothian crimebeat May 31 - June 6
Here is your latest weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for May 31 – June 6, as reported by Police Scotland.
DALKEITH:
On Saturday, June 5, a vehicle was stopped on Primrose Terrace. The driver did not have insurance and was subsequently cautioned and charged. The vehicle was seized and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Sunday, June 6, officers encountered a man walking on the road on Old Craighall Road, Millerhill. Upon officers engaging with him he became abusive and refused to desist. The 18-year-old man was arrested and held in police custody until sober. He was charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.
On Sunday, June 6, officers attended a disturbance within Tesco, Hardengreen. A 63-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning for his behaviour and he was conveyed home.
MAYFIELD/NEWTONGRANGE:
On Tuesday, June 1, traffic officers observed a vehicle driving in an erratic manner within Mayfield Industrial Estate. The driver was pulled over and a smell of cannabis was detected. A quantity of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle. The 36-year-old man was arrested for failing the roadside drugs test. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
GOREBRIDGE:
On Monday, May 31, officers attended a vehicle collision near Esperton Farm Cottages, Temple. The occupants of which made off from the scene. The 22-year-old male driver was traced by the police dog and charged with various traffic offences including driving under the influence of alcohol. The 22-year-old male passenger was found in possession of cannabis and was charged with drug offences.
BONNYRIGG:
On Friday, June 4, officers traced a 14-year-old male in possession of cannabis in Dalhousie Gardens. He was conveyed home and charged in the presence of his parents and the drugs seized. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.
PENICUIK:
On Friday, June 4, officers attended an address in Dykes Road with regards to a man causing a disturbance. A 20-year-old man was subsequently issued with a recorded police warning in connection with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner,
LOANHEAD:
On Saturday, June 5, officers attended reports of a road traffic collision on Dryden Terrace. The male driver who refused medical attention was subsequently charged with various traffic offences including driving with no insurance.