Midlothian crimebeat May 7-14

Here is this week’s round-up of crime across Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.

Penicuik:

Around 10.50pm on May 7 a male wearing a dark hooded top and jogging trousers was seen trying car doors in Stevenson Road, Penicuik. Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, however failed to trace the male.

On the evening of May 9 officers on patrol in Milton Bridge became aware of a smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle in front of them. A 42-year-old female within the vehicle was subsequently issued with a Recorded Police Warning after a small amount of cannabis was recovered.

On May 10 MCAT funded officers executed a warrant at an address in Penicuik. Cannabis was traced within and a 37-year-old female was issued with a recorded police warning. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to a 36 year old male who was arrested on an outstanding warrant and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Loanhead:

At about 12.20pm on May 8, business premises in Edgefield Industrial Estate, Loanhead were entered and a white Transit van was stolen. The van was subsequently traced outwith the local area. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

At around midnight on May 10, Funded MCAT officers on patrol at Straiton Park & Ride, Loanhead recovered a small amount of cannabis from a male within a vehicle. The male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

In the early hours of the morning on May 10 officers on patrol on the A701 near to Bilston observed a male in the street carrying alcohol. Officers approached the male who was subsequently found to be in possession of drugs and a bladed article, and wanted on warrant. The 29-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

On the evening of May 11 police issued two males with Recorded Police Warnings after being found in possession of cannabis at Straiton Park & ride.

Overnight May 12/13 a Renault car parked in Stanley Avenue, Bilston was scratched and damaged, enquiries are ongoing.

Bonnyrigg:

At around 7.30pm on May 7 a window of a property in Eldindean Road, Bonnyrigg was smashed.

At around 10pm on May 7 a black Skoda Citi Go parked in Littlewood Grove, Bonnyrigg had its windows smashed and bumper damaged. Three people described as wearing dark clothing with their hoods up made off from the area in the direction of Burnbrae Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime between 5pm on May 7 and 7.15am on May 8 a white Ford transit van parked in Cochrina Place, Rosewell was broken into and tools were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sometime between midday on May 7 and 12.30pm on May 8 solar lights were stolen from several graves within Cockpen Cemetery, Bonnyrigg, enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

On May 11 police on patrols observed a vehicle stopped in the Rosewell area, which they noted had a smell of cannabis emanating from it. The male within was subsequently issued with a Recorded Police Warning in relation to the incident after a small amount of cannabis was found.

Dalkeith:

On May 8, unknown persons forced entry to a property in the area of Dundas Crescent, Eskbank, Dalkeith before being disturbed by the occupier. Police enquiries are continuing into the incident.

On May 9, officers on patrol in the area of Fala dam, Pathhead, recovered a small amount of cannabis in possession of a 27-year-old male. He was issued with a Recorded Police warning.

Newtongrange & Mayfield:

On May 7, officers on patrol in the area of Main Street, Newtongrange stopped a vehicle without a valid policy of insurance and expired VEL. The vehicle was seized and the 29-year-old male driver was arrested for driving whilst disqualified. He was released from police custody to appear in court at a later date.

On May 9, officers on patrol in the area of Ninth Street, Newtongrange recovered a small amount of cannabis in possession of a 17-year-old male. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

Gorebridge:

On May 7, damage was caused to a door at Gore Glen primary school, Gorebridge. This appears to have been a deliberate act caused by unknown persons using items to cause the damage. Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.