Midlothian crimebeat November 1-7

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, November 2, police were called to an address on Neatoune Drive, Danderhall, due to a theft of a significant value. Unknown persons had entered the address and stolen valuable possessions.

On Wednesday, November 3, police observed a vehicle driving on the A7 with no valid insurance policy in place. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged with the relevant offence. A report will submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, November 6, police carried out a person search on a man on Leighton Crescent. The 30 year old man was found in possession of a controlled substance.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, November 1, a car window was smashed on Fifth Street, Newtongrange.

On Monday, November 1, police observed a vehicle driving on Bryans Road, Newtongrange which held no valid insurance insurance policy. The male driver was charged with the relevant offence and the vehicle was uplifted.

On Wednesday, November 3, police were called to Bogwood Road, Mayfield due to youths smashing a window of an address. Further enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, October 4, police were called to Oak Place in Mayfield in response to a woman banging at the door of an address. Police attended and charged the woman with using threatening and abusive behaviour.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Thursday, November 4, unknown person(s) entered a property on Whitehouse Crescent and took the car keys for a black BMW M4. The vehicle has then been taken from the scene.

On Friday, November 5, police observed a driver on Stobhill Road using his mobile phone and upon checks noticed the vehicle had no valid MOT. The 20 year old male was charged with relevant offences.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, November 1, police observed a vehicle driving on Polton Road West. The vehicle held no valid insurance policy and the tyre tread was of a prohibited state. The female driver was charged with the relevant offences.

On Wednesday, October 3, police attended an address on Burnbrae Road. Whilst engaging with one man he became hostile resulting in an officer being assaulted. The 45 year old man was arrested and conveyed to custody, a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, November 5, police attended an address on Raes Gardens on two occasions due to noise complaints. The occupant was non-compliant with police and their noise equipment was seized. A 51 year old man was also issued a fixed penalty notice.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, November 3, a vehicle attended a petrol station on Straiton Mains and filled up on petrol and left the scene with no attempt to pay. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, November 6, police were called to Clerk Street after sightings of an intoxicated man driving a vehicle. The vehicle was traced and the 30 year old man failed the roadside breath test. He was arrested and conveyed to custody, he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Between November 6 and 7, three bikes were stolen from Eldin Industrial Estate.

PENICUIK: