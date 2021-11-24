Midlothian Crimebeat November 15-21

Police Scotland logo.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, November 17, police were made of aware of a package someone had attempted to post. The package contained a small quantity of illegal drugs. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, November 20, police received a report of a man being assaulted in Dalkeith, no serious injuries were sustained. Police attended and enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, November 16, police were informed of a theft of a registration plate from a vehicle on Fifth Street, Newtongrange. A police enquiry is ongoing.

On Wednesday, November 17, police were called to Westhouses Road following reports of a vehicle’s window having been smashed. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, November 18, youths were reported to have been seen in the Bogwood Road area attempting to break into a premises. Police attended and noted damage to the property. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, November 18, police observed two men at Bogwood Court within a vehicle appearing to be using an illegal substance later found to be cannabis. A 21 year old man and 17 year old man were issued with recorded police warnings.

On Sunday, November 21, whilst attending an address in Anderson Avenue, police observed drug paraphernalia within, which was seized. The male occupant was issued with a recorded police warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, November 15, police were called to Swan Crescent in response to property having been stolen from the area. The items were later recovered, enquiries are ongoing.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, November 17, police were called to Clerk Street following a minor road traffic collision involving a driver believed to be under the influence. The driver was traced and appropriate tests were carried out. The male driver was found to be under the influence of an illegal substance and was conveyed to custody.

On Sunday, November 21, police were called to an address in Paradykes Avenue due to an ongoing disturbance. A man was arrested in connection with the incident and conveyed to custody. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, November 21, police were called to premises at Straiton Retail Park due to reports of youths shoplifting. Enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

At 9.25pm on Thursday, November 18, two quad bikes, the first described as a red Honda TRX Quad Bike 420, the second a TRX Quad Bike 500, were stolen after a container at a farm on the outskirts of Penicuik was broken into. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, November 20, police observed an 18 year old male acting suspiciously in John Street. He was detained under the misuse of drugs act and found to be in possession of illegal substances.