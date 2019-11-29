Midlothian crimebeat November 18-24

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for November 18-24, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, November 18, officers attended in the area of James Lean Avenue, Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 25-year-old man was subsequently traced and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, vandalism and failing to provide required samples whilst in custody. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, November 19, officers attended in the area of Crichton Drive, Pathhead in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 40-year-old man was subsequently traced and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, November 19, officers were on patrol in the area of Bonnyrigg Road, Dalkeith when they were aware of a man acting suspiciously. A 22-year-old man was traced and at the time he was smelling of cannabis. He was searched and cannabis was recovered. He was charged with possession of cannabis, and also found to be the subject of an Edinburgh Sheriff Court warrant and a Selkirk Sheriff Court warrant, and was arrested. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, November 23, officers were asked to attend an address in Wester Kippielaw Drive, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 34-year-old male was traced and arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, November 24, officers were in the area of Old Dalkeith Road, Danderhall driving with lights and sirens on as they were responding to a 999 call. At this time they were aware of a man cycling towards them on the wrong side of the road, gesticulating to officers. The man was subsequently traced and charged with dangerous cycling. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, November 24, officers attended Newmills Road, Dalkeith in response to a road traffic accident between a car and a motorbike. The 59-year-old female driver of the car was charged with careless driving and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Saturday, November 23, officers were on patrol in the Lawfield Cottages area of Mayfield when they came across a suspicious vehicle. Officers engaged with the 21-year-old male driver and 22-year-old female passenger. Due to a smell of cannabis coming from within, the occupants and vehicle were searched. A number of drug related material was seized. The woman was reported for possession of cannabis. The man was charged with concern in the supply of cannabis and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, November 20, officers were asked to attend an address in Birkenside in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 50-year-old woman was traced and arrested. She was charged with assault, threatening and abusive behaviour and vandalism. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, November 18, a 37-year-old man was issued with a fixed penalty ticket in the High Street area after officers on patrol observed him urinating in the street.

On Tuesday, November 19, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the Gilmerton Road area of Lasswade. The 21-year-old male driver was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance or a valid MOT certificate. He was charged in connection with the incident and the vehicle seized.

LOANHEAD:

On Sunday, November 24, officers on patrol in the Lasswade Road area observed a motorbike being ridden without a rear number plate. The motorbike was stopped and the 14-year-old male rider who did not have a licence or insurance was charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer. The motorbike was also seized by officers.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, November 18, a 23-year-old male was issued with a recorded police warning after being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis in the Cuiken Terrace area of Penicuik.

On Wednesday, November 20, officers were requested to attend Licensed Premises in the High Street area of Penicuik regarding a man refusing to leave. An 18-year-old male who was also found to be in breach of bail conditions was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, November 21, officers were on patrol on the A701 in Milton Bridge when they had cause to stop a vehicle in relation to the appearance of the number plate. The 22-year-old male driver was found not to have a valid policy of insurance for the vehicle and was charged in connection with the incident. The vehicle was also seized by officers.