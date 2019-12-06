Midlothian crimebeat November 25 - December 1

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for November 25 - December 1, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, November 26, officers were asked to attend in Oxenfoord Drive, Pathhead in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 32-year-old man was traced and arrested in relation to the incident. He was charged with four assaults including two on police officers, resisting arrest, vandalism and threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, November 26, officers were asked to attend at Clarinda Gardens, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 37-year-old woman was traced in relation to the incident and arrested. She was charged with assault, two instances of threatening and abusive behaviour and resisting arrest. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, November 30, officers were asked to attend Old Dalkeith Road, Danderhall in relation to a vehicle accident involving four cars. A 37-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles failed the roadside breath test and was arrested. He was charged with dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, November 30, officers were asked to attend Ryndale Drive, Dalkeith in relation to a vehicle having crashed into a garden and then sped off. The vehicle was traced and stopped and a 40-year-old man was found to be driving. He failed the roadside breath test and was arrested. He was thereafter charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and failing to provide specimen of breath for a breath test. He was released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on December 31.

On Saturday, November 30, officers were asked to attend Shadepark Gardens, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Officers traced a 34-year-old man who was shouting and swearing and making threats. He was arrested and thereafter charged with domestic assault, two offences of threatening and abusive behaviour and two further minor assaults. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 1, officers attended at the Dalkeith Miners Welfare Club in relation to a disturbance. An 18-year-old male was traced in relation to a breach of the peace and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, November 27, officers on mobile patrol in Main Street, Newtongrange carried out a proactive vehicle stop and found an 18-year-old male to be driving with a 17-year-old male passenger. Both the males and the vehicle were searched for drugs and a quantity of cannabis was found within. Both males were arrested. The 17-year-old male was charged with possession with intent to supply and released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. The 18-year-old male driver was released without charge.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, November 27, officers were asked to attend in Eskdale Drive, Bonnyrigg in relation to a disturbance. A 53-year-old woman was subsequently traced and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, November 28, officers on patrol carried out a vehicle stop in the Lasswade Road area. A 33-year-old man was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance. He was charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Saturday, November 30, officers attended at the Nike Store, Straiton in relation to a report of a theft shoplifting. A 26-year-old man who was also found to be wanted on warrant was charged in connection with the incident. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Saturday, November 30, officers were asked to attend Lowrie Avenue, Penicuik in relation to a suspect male being within vehicles. Officers attended and traced a 38-year-old man who was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 1, a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were charged following a report of a disturbance within licensed premises. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.